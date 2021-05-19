Columns Finland talked about the EU package with hood on its eyes



EU the adoption of the stimulus package by parliament ended the embarrassing play, from which neither the government nor the opposition collected style points. The opposition was defeated by the Coalition Party, and the Basic Finns read fairy tales. The government, on the other hand, did its best not to have to say anything about the package it was negotiating. In an interview with Yle, former Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen (sd) also drew attention to this: “The government side does not participate enough, it cannot be justified.”



The EU’s stimulus package is not perfect, but it was a success for the Union. If Europeans had not managed to find their solidarity during the historic crisis, many countries would have started blinking in the direction of the exit.

Instead of the current recovery, the EU would have seen anxiety and hopelessness, which would inevitably have damaged Finland as well. Europe would have been left in a deep pit to watch the fading taillights of China and the United States.

However, the outcome of the negotiations was not defended and the field was left to the opposition. Instead of reflecting on the future of Europe, ministers have been sitting to consider whether restaurants can be open in the evenings at six or seven.



Lipponen a generation of politicians grew between East and West. The Soviet Union choked so badly. It was called friendship. In the Western countries, Finland’s position was not understood, so a lot of slick people were needed to explain the matter. Foreign policy was worth it.



The EU has brought security, but at the same time it seems to have made Finnish thinking even more angular. Its own foreign policy is no longer mainly in the direction of the Kremlin. Otherwise, matters are decided at EU meetings, where Finland’s position disappears like a spice in Europe’s large cauldron.

When decisions are made far away, it is harder to be interested in them. Finnish politics has become local politics. The change is reflected in the kind of politicians who take the lead in the country.

Before rising to the top of politics, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) was best known mainly as the strict leader of the Tampere Municipal Council. After taking office, Marin became an international superstar, but he has hardly opened up his views on international affairs.



Remember Few ministers have ever looked at Finland from the outside, for example, staying abroad for longer periods of time or doing international affairs. Examining the biographies of the ministers on the website of the Government, it is noticeable that not much of the background of any of the five members of the government leading the government can be found to suggest internationality.



Among the government ministers, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) is the most internationally oriented, having massaged peace in both Europe and Africa. Books on international affairs have been written by Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (SD) and Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central).

Minister of the Environment Krista Mikkonen (green) lived as a child in Kenya, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) has been a peacekeeper at Golan, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) has worked as a journalist in many countries, and Minister for Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd)

Several ministers are qualified in local politics, for example Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (center), who worked at the Koirakivi Youth Association.



No. other Europeans, of course, no more wonderful. Maybe Finland has just become a normal EU country, which does not smile as a model student but waves a hood in the back row with its eyes.



On the other hand, more is being demanded from representatives of small and remote countries. The German and the French are listened to in every room, but the Finn is only noticed if he has something interesting to say. At the same time, those interesting things could also be told to Finns, so that the EU debate would not go to reading Punahilka.



The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.

