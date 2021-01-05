Columns Finland now has no credible national defense – equalization of military service would be one reason to join NATO

Nordic co-operation is not a viable solution. That just sounds nice. NATO, on the other hand, is a European defense system.

Unfortunately we are still living in a world age in which an independent state must have a credible national defense. Finland does not have one now. Example: a basic solution for regional national defense. Who really believes that?

I have written several times over the years, Helsingin Sanomat equal behalf of military service. The first writing spawned an invitation to the General Staff in film brackets served with a tasty three-course lunch. The purpose of the presentation was to show that there is no point in making conscription equal.

Once the film series had reached its final observation image, the performing and comfortable officer dropped a weighty sentence: “Understand that in this case we should join NATO.” I replied, “I understand. This is one of the reasons why I support Finland’s NATO membership today. ” Many had been prepared and prepared for the General Staff, but not for the fact that a red-green pacifist like me had turned his sleigh so badly.

Finland is, of course, already part of NATO’s structures in many ways. It is a purely practical solution. International co-operation should be pursued in all policy areas where it benefits all parties. Security policy is, of course, such. Cooperation is the most cost-effective and efficient, using existing structures. NATO is a usable “Toolbox”, a toolkit, as has been found in NATO to express something.

The partnership is being implemented in various ways, most notably in NATO-led peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan. In them, Finland is doing this important work alongside the other Nordic countries. The Finnish Defense Forces participates in NATO’s partnership activities and co-operation, the aim of which is performance and co-operation. Every year, Finland participates in hundreds of training events and 15–20 exercises. We are currently engaged to NATO: in practice we are together, but the promise of getting married is out of schedule.

NATO there is no sheer auvo and no purely fair club. Because humor reaches the core of the critique better than the factual column text, I hint at a boy band-style song and dance performance uploaded to Youtube by Norwegian peacekeepers in 2006 Kosovo.

The groin of a NATO hawk like me has been most affected by the issue of nuclear weapons and the state of the political system in some NATO countries. It is good to note that these same problems are already included in EU membership.

Within NATO, there are states that are very important to us in terms of security policy. Like Annamari Sipilä wrote (HS 29.12.), one of the reasons for the rapid development of lively bilateral co-operation with Britain, which has seceded from the EU, is defensive: “Security and military co-operation in the North will continue to need British input.”

In the NATO debate In Finland, it is also a question of identity policy. The Old Leftists are like cats: stigmatized in Russia as a place, even though power has changed.

So what are the options for NATO membership? The EU’s common defense, the deepening of Nordic defense co-operation and its status quo have been on the agenda. In general, as the world changes, it is smart to change your own actions. Nordic co-operation is not a viable solution. That just sounds nice. NATO, on the other hand, is a European defense system.

I’ve done a lot of European cooperation within the framework of his own party, the Greens and oh boy: when I tried to explain to the German comrades negative position on NATO and the positive response of the EU to develop a common defense, I’ve got against me mostly empty gaze.

After all, this internally contradictory, firmly committed to the fantasy world cannot open up to an alert politician in both NATO and the EU.

