Columns Finland lags behind in the China study, and it is becoming expensive

The need for information is enormous, and it has woken up – in Sweden.

No perhaps the recipients, if I say that we need to learn more from China.

China trade is important. Business people need to understand how China’s economy, government and politics work. It is not quite easy to understand, because in the eyes of Europe, the Chinese system is self-contained and kimurant.

Even Nordic politicians and officials need to understand the logic and changes in China’s actions as China reaches further and tightens its grip on the world.

And most importantly: citizens need to be provided with comprehensible information and analysis on the rising power of the world. Why does China work the way it does? What kind of Chinese policy to demand from our own politicians, with an emphasis on trade or human rights?

This everything is well understood – in Sweden, for example.

Two institutes focusing on Chinese research are currently being set up in Sweden. One is funded by the state, the other by business. One Finnish expert in the field estimates that a significant amount of social Chinese research will be carried out in Stockholm alone in at least seven non-university research institutes, with a total of almost 40 researchers.

From Finland, he drew similar figures: 1.5 researchers at the Foreign Policy Institute and a few economists at the Bank of Finland.

Even in universities Finland does not shine with concentrations of social knowledge of China. China is also being studied at the East Asian Research and Education Center of the University of Turku. Elsewhere, there are two professors of Chinese studies, one at the University of Helsinki and the other at the University of Lapland, but there are hardly any paid researchers around them focused on China. At the University of Helsinki, the small China Law Center is headed by a professor of labor law and private international law, among other jobs.

Of course, individual Chinese researchers can be found here and there from different parts of universities, but that does not change the overall picture: in Sweden, there are more and bigger places for Chinese research than in Finland.

The China phenomenon, which compiles news and a newsletter, was clarified in their online articlethat the teaching of Chinese to language professionals has lagged behind many comparison countries in Finnish universities.

This Today, it is difficult to meet a Finnish Chinese researcher who would not speak of a lack of research resources. They complain – and rightly so – about the lack of jobs. Many promising young researchers have changed fields. From Finland’s point of view, the problem is greater than the worries of individual researchers. The know-how in the field withers and becomes expensive.

Couldn’t Finland then take advantage of the knowledge of China by Swedish or even German researchers? In part, you can, but you will meet the border at the latest when you have to get information tailored to Finland. How does China affect Finland? What opportunities does Finnish know-how have in the complex market of a huge country? How flexibly or stubbornly should politicians act towards China?

The need for information seems to be considerable. Finnish Chinese researchers have said that the number of requests for comments per researcher is quite high, even so high that some feel overwhelmed.

Needed thus, more resources will be provided so that Finnish business people, politicians, officials and journalists can quickly get a reliable analysis of China. Would it be time to establish a Chinese research institute in Finland?