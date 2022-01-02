Columns Finland is the champion of the “fault evening administration”, but it can be a surprising strength

Finland has the will to anticipate, but decisions are always made in the last instance. What if it is the secret of Finland’s success?

Ministry of Employment and the Economy published a report in early December, which received little publicity – at least in relation to the fact that the purpose of the report was to predict what kind of society Finland could be in 2040.

Scenarios for regional development in Finland 2040 In the report, a group of researchers outlines alternative futures for the Finnish economy. Megatrendit, such as climate change and aging will have an impact in any case. The most interesting of the scenarios behind them are globally selected Finland and raw materials and tourism in Finland.

In the former scenario, economic globalization will continue. Success factors include new inventions and technology and a close connection to international markets. Those who succeed are increasingly attached to international networks where value is created. The tip of value production is narrow and focuses on top products. Wider industrial capacity is deteriorating, and Finland’s distribution lines are deepening.

In the latter scenario, national selfishness in Europe will also increase. If globalization takes a back seat, tourism, the mining industry, forest raw materials, data centers and wind farms will move to the heart of the Finnish economy. Finland would be a kind of raw material economy for its subsidiaries.

The other two scenarios are intermediate models. In the second of them, Finland is divided into a “patchwork”, where individual companies, districts or universities thrive but the whole remains fragmented. In the latter scenario, the different development costs are balanced, but the price is the “flatness” of the economy and the escape of the countries further and further.

When scenarios reads, identifies the need to prepare. However, when the coronavirus pandemic is seen, doubts creep into the mind: will Finland be able to act in advance?

During a pandemic, the government would have had the opportunity many times to anticipate the next stages of a pandemic. Time and time again, however, solutions to the twists and turns have been sought in recent “government negotiations” that stretched into the night.

This was reflected in the unfortunate attempt to partially freeze the corona passport. The root cause of the confusing episode was in the last-minute negotiations: the government made a political compromise on self-imposed restrictions under Christmas, which was legally difficult to implement at a rapid pace.

This is a picture of the entire “hybrid strategy” in Finland. The decisions have been taken late instead of creating scenarios and their own separate pandemic legislation as appropriate tools. Instead, old laws have been negotiated and patched. The correct name for the approach would be the “failure night strategy” familiar to many graduate students.

In Finland however, there is a will to anticipate. Under Christmas the parliamentary parties committed themselves to itthat Finland’s investment in research, development and innovation (R&D) will increase dramatically by the end of the decade.

In the light of the scenarios of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, this may be one of the biggest decisions of the autumn: without expertise, at least Finland will not keep up with international networks.

However, the group did not outline the means. It is up to the government to decide how to dig the money for the ever-rising R&D expenditure. The first reaction is horror: even know-how is still tied to new “government negotiations”. Not anymore!

But then comes another thought: what if this horror is Finland’s strength? In a pandemic, however, mild anticipation combined with “agile” brainstorming has produced a relatively good outcome in controlling the disease.

Perhaps the ability to save an enlightened decision after all may be an advantage for a small country, even in those international networks. Can a winning recipe be a “responsible failure night strategy”?

