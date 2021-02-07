Columns Finland is bursting with usable stuff that you can’t even get rid of for free

“Saving” mother-in-law and mother now appears to be excessive hoarding and inadequate life management, writes Päivi Ängeslevä in her column.

Lottery pot.

This time, my announcement of free furniture at the online flea market hit the button. One family would fetch from the mother-in-law’s home all the usable furniture for his relatives in Africa. The mother-in-law was in a nursing home, and the apartment had to be emptied. Pick-up was arranged for Saturday.

No need to throw away good stuff.

Then came the ringing that only Friday night would go.

My spouse glanced at me questioningly as there were other plans for the evening. This time I shook my head. I couldn’t stand it. First the mother’s mounds took the weekends, then the mother-in-law, and the clearing continued for the third year. We gave, sold, threw away, and the goods still didn’t seem to run out.

I wanted a free evening of stuff. Yes, I knew I would make a bad mistake.

The furniture was left. The spouse was irritated, and for good reason, as the rules of division had become clear. Finland is bursting with usable goods that even recycling centers do not accept. You can only get rid of them if you are ready to seize the moment offered.

Fifty jars of jam, some from 1998. Arabian utensils, a lavish pile of tablecloths, six tables, three sofas, piles of empty pizza boxes and mushroom salad boxes. Jams and boxes in the trash, textiles for recycling, dishes in a banana box, and a box for storage on top of a swaying pile.

Harass. There is not much stuff, it is absurd.

I take comfort in history. The mother-in-law, like her mother, was a child of the war and scarcity of the 1940s. Finland was a developing country where everything was valuable and nothing was thrown away. The berries and mushrooms were preserved, the socks were parched, the clothes patched, and finally cut into carpet weaves.

Then Finland prospered. Cars, televisions and appliances came into the homes. Ownership brought financial security to the children of war and scarcity and raised the social status of families.

And we, their descendants, were made consumers.

Back in the 1970s, when I went to elementary school, it was a reasonable time. The next decade began with mass production of goods and a celebration of consumption, followed by a hangover, the recession of the 1990s. The goods had become cheap, there were a lot of them. It no longer spoke of social status.

Nowadays, there has to be little and thoughtful stuff.

The ideal is minimalism, which represents discipline and control of life, a certain kind of enlightenment. The home is supposed to be light and spacious, like a showroom in an interior magazine, from which the fluff of life has been cleaned away. “Saving” the mother-in-law and mother now appears to be excessive hoarding and lack of life control.

The goods are rattles and rumps, which must be trimmed and died, that is, pruned. If you are unable to do so yourself, you can ask for help from a professional organizer.

Domestic a sofa, a comfortable TV chair and a pile of tables end up in the landfill, even if they were worthy of Africa. Shame, even a professor of sociology, a consumer researcher Terhi-Anna Wilska how to try to explain the contradiction between ideals and values.

I realize that I have two ways a turning point.

I belong to a generation of adolescence that is at the crossroads of eras. I have been raised as a consumer, but on the other hand it has been instilled in my head that good stuff must not be thrown away. The ideals of consumption change, but values ​​remain and are passed down from generation to generation, Wilska explains.

The contradiction is obvious. Throwing in the trash is against my values. It’s shocking.

In addition, I am in another ethically disturbing situation. Mother-in-law and mother did not want to face their belongings physically, so me and my spouse have to do it, University Lecturer in Sociology, Researcher Veera Kinnunen explain. He has studied the object relationships of people in migration.

The goods do not bother when they are stored.

When my spouse takes out my mother-in-law’s exercise bike, classical music CDs, and crocheted bedspread, I have to face my own relationship with the stuff. What would I save and why? How much time can I spend sharing? Or is everything dumped at the landfill among other mixed waste?

I don’t even think about preservation. That is not an option.

I’m browsing Veera Kinnunen’s dissertation Goods on the road (2017), from which I picked up a French philosopher Roger Pol-Droitin words, summing it up like this: “There are more objects than ever before. Every day, millions and millions of new people join them. A much smaller proportion of them disappear. We shorten under objects, and they just keep multiplying. ”

As if he were describing my anxiety.

So did Kinnunen when he faced his own amount of goods in his move.

For him, a healthy relationship with goods cannot be unambiguously defined. The Finnish family owns tens of thousands of objects, even if thousands survive. Someone is well in the middle of a mound of goods, another is anxious about it, a third is confusing too much and mourning their losses.

Life is intertwined with matter, like it or not.

Kinnunen thinks that I belong to the last generation that has to face the absurd mounds of goods of their parents.