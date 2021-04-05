Columns Finland brakes in advance, other countries hit the wall

In Belgium, the government now has to draft new laws to combat the coronavirus pandemic after the court overthrew the foundations of previously enacted laws.

When Last week, the Constitution Committee of the Finnish Parliament knocked down the government’s proposal on restrictions on movement, and many thought the same question came to mind.

Why is it so difficult to set restrictions in Finland? At the same time, the majority of Europe has been more or less closed for almost the entire year of the coronavirus.

One explanation was received from Belgium.

Belgium has severely curtailed the fundamental rights of its citizens. The government has ordered bars, restaurants and shops closed, but also restricted people’s encounters in private life. The household has been able to choose one close contact who can be invited home. For people living alone, two contacts are allowed.

On public holidays, police have monitored the ban on gatherings with planes and thermal cameras.

Belgian the government based its restrictions specifically on the Civilian Safety Act of 2007. It was drafted after a serious gas accident. The Emergency Act gives the government decision-making power in the event of a disaster.

Last week However, a Belgian court overturned the government’s legal bases. They were not enough to restrict people’s fundamental rights in a pandemic. The government must draft new laws or pay a fine.

In Finland, a similar consideration is made before the entry into force of restriction laws. The Constitution Committee of the Finnish Parliament is unique in Europe. In many European countries, the law is enforced and appeals are dealt with retrospectively by the Constitutional Courts.

Finland brakes in advance, but other countries may collide with the wall.

Coronavirus pandemic the post-harvest will be continued for a long time and not least from the point of view of restrictions. What is a timely and proportionate restriction?

Belgium is traveling at a rapid pace towards the third wave, and people are tired of restrictions. The court’s decision came at a bad time.

The second wave severely punished Belgium last October. That’s when the government applied emergency braking and introduced harsh containment measures. It was these October actions that gave rise to the lawsuit. A longer legislative crunch would have cost people lives then, but would have been right from a democratic point of view.

Still, it’s hard to say that restrictions should have been left out.

The author is HS’s Brussels correspondent.