Columns Few dream of an expensive little unit in a skyscraper

As the municipal elections approach, a debate on housing policy is needed. How do you really get more affordable housing in the metropolitan area?

Helsinki is not a world – class metropolis, although it is by far the largest city in Finland.

Helsinki has a touch of the big city and the atmosphere of small and comfortable living environments. In addition, nature is present almost everywhere. Most Helsinki residents can walk from the front door to either the forest or the seaside.

Maritime Helsinki is one of Finland’s national landscapes. Now this landscape is changing. Construction company YIT is building four skyscrapers near the Tripla shopping center in Keski-Pasila. The contract should begin in two years. The tallest of the towers rises up to 200 meters.

Skyscrapers are handsome, but they are expensive to build. In the tower blocks of Kalasatama, apartments are sold for up to 12,000 euros per square meter, and not all apartments were sold immediately.

The construction of skyscrapers is also a big risk for construction companies, which SRV has bitterly experienced in Kalasatama. To alleviate its financial distress, SRV sold the third tower building in Kalasatama to the listed company Kojamo as rental apartments. There will probably be expensive rental apartments in the permit, which only a few can afford.

In recent years, there has been mostly talk in housing construction in the Helsinki metropolitan area about the number of thousands of new homes being built somewhere. In fast-growing cities, a lot of new housing is needed, but unfortunately the quantity is often increased at the expense of quality.

The new residential areas will be filled, with some exceptions, with massive and very similar apartment buildings all over the metropolitan area. The larger the house, the more expensive the construction cost. The smaller the apartments, the tougher the price per square meter.

New The average size of dwellings has fallen sharply over the past twenty years in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The most in-demand are studios, but does it tell about real housing aspirations or the compulsion of circumstances?

Housing desires have become urbanized, but many still dream of a detached house and their own – even a small – yard. People’s wishes emphasize the tranquility and security of the living environment.

The coronavirus year and telecommuting increased interest in looser housing. The change brought about by the pandemic may not be permanent, but people in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area still live more cramped than in other Nordic capitals.

In many places, apartments are so expensive that only investors can afford them. Indeed, small homes are now bought primarily by investors. People who own a home want more space. The majority of young people also dream of owning an apartment, which can be seen, for example, in the popularity of asp savings accounts.

More and more tenants, in turn, need the support of society, and housing support spending is growing rapidly. Will it happen that only the wealthy and, on the other hand, low-income people, whose rent is paid by society, will be able to live in Helsinki with their own money?

There is a chronic shortage of nurses and kindergarten teachers in Helsinki, for example. With their salaries, it is difficult to find affordable and comfortable housing in the capital.

Municipal elections approaching, a debate on housing policy would be necessary. All municipal decision-makers agree that more affordable housing is needed.

There are ways if politicians want to. The big lines of housing policy are in the hands of municipal decision-makers.

A dense city can also be built on a human scale. There are examples of this in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area from past decades.

Helsinki is not Hong Kong or New York’s Manhattan. Few here dream of an expensive little unit in a skyscraper.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.