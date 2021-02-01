Columns Fence runner Lotta Harala survived her stimulus cart in fright

Supplements ordered online can have a big mine for an athlete, writes HS sports journalist Ari Pusa.

Fence runner Lotta Harala survived his good faith in fright when a doping stimulus was found in his doping sample.

Indications of 5-methylhexan-2-amine were found in a sample of a Tampere runner. The concentration of the banned substance was very low, about 100 ng / ml. The Disciplinary Board considered Harala’s violation unintentional. Another note from the board was that Harala should have not used the substance ordered online.

The amount of stimulant was so small that it had no bearing on Harala’s 100-meter hurdles on August 5 in Espoo, where he finished second with a time of 13.04 seconds. The result came in the headwind, but before that he sidelined the record 13.13 in the first round in the allowed conditions.

The Disciplinary Board rejected the results made by Harala in Espoo, but upheld the results of the races. Their dismissal was considered unreasonable by the Board.

Prohibited substance according to Harala was from a creatine product he had ordered from a supplier he thought was reliable in Finland. The product was different from what he had used before.

Harala says he has read the product information. It did not raise any doubts for him that the product contained a substance classified as prohibited in sport.

It is in this belief that lies the big mine of supplements ordered online. The responsibility always lies with the athlete himself, not with the supplement provider.

“I had happened to use the product in that jar on a spring day when I also took a doping test and there were no problems at the time. So I trusted in the purity of this replacement product and I acted with care and precision to the best of my ability, ”Harala commented.

The only way to find out for yourself the purity of a foreign product is to send it to a laboratory, as Harala did, but only after use. The analysis of the product was not successful for some reason, which is strange.

Harala is an athlete on the level that he has a wide range of support around him. One would have imagined that there would have been a realization that there is no trust in an unknown supplement.

In the worst case scenario, the end result could have been a long-standing ban on competition, which would have prevented Harala ascenders from practicing their profession.

The case is also a welcome reminder for young athletes who are considering using or ordering supplements from online producers.

If in doubt, do not use.

Harala ‘s positive doping test left the real positive news under Nooralotta Neziri ran at the same time in Germany Finnish record In the 60-meter fences 7.92.