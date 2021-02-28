Columns Exceptional circumstances come because we do not believe that the worst could happen in Finland

The virus does not follow the limits of our imagination, writes Katja Martelius in her column.

Katja Martelius­

When When something big and significant happens, people tend to ask each other: where were you when you found out?

Where were you when Korona started?

I was on the internet. At the end of February, I noticed strange videos filmed in Iran that American journalists posted on the Twitter stream.

They showed people in the Tehran street scene. People who had inexplicably fallen asleep in the middle of their daily activities.

They lay motionless in the middle of the shelter, on street corners, on the subway floor, and in front of the hospital’s sliding doors. Some of them coughed violently. The Iranians called it a fall.

In the Internet is of all kinds, and who knows what is true and what is not. Besides, in those days, everything was still like a strange dream that by no means touched us.

In the early days of March, the messages began to get much closer.

One night I came across a northern Italian surgeon Daniele Macchinin For Facebook posting. In it, he told of the chaos that had taken over a hospital called Humanitas Gavazzeni in Bergamo in a few weeks.

There was real worry in Macchini’s expression, a real sense of urgency. As if he had desperately tried to explain something to others, even though at the same time he knew that others could not understand because they had not seen it themselves.

“Thought about it long and hard I have come to the conclusion that silence is no longer responsible,” wrote Macchini. “I understand the need not to spread panic, but I’m horrified that the danger of the situation doesn’t seem to be reaching people elsewhere.”

“One after another, the unfortunate cowards come to the emergency room. During the two years I’ve learned that people come Bergamo emergency department will be happy. Not now either. But now they can’t take it anymore: they don’t breathe enough, they need extra oxygen. ”

“There are few drugs for this virus. Let me be clear: the hope is that the patient’s body will defeat the virus on its own. ”

Macchini went on to tell how Humanitas Gavazzen’s operating theaters had been hastily transformed into intensive care units for coronary patients flooded in through the door.

“The reasons for admission are always the same,” he wrote. “Fever and difficulty breathing, cough and shortness of breath. Radiology report always the same: bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Everyone is in need of hospitalization, others need to be intubated and taken to intensive care. For some it is too late. ”

The staff were on the verge of coping, and in addition, many feared that in the absence of adequate protection, they would become infected – and perhaps infect their relatives as well. Therefore, Macchini had not met his little son for two weeks.

Macchini wrote that while the most seriously ill were often older people, Humanitas Gavazzin’s intensive care unit also had young people, and no one had a reason for a false sense of security based on their age.

He wrote that people should be wary that they should stay at home and wear respirators when shopping. Although those obtained from the hardware store and used in light renovation work.

There is no praise in my Italy, but I translated and published Macchin’s text on my social media account when I didn’t come up with anything else to worry about. It felt important.

Now we know that individual Italian doctors tried to warn their colleagues about the crisis, for example through social media, because official channels were too slow to do so.

In the end, Macchin’s message sounded far away: just a few days later, The New York Times made a story of his cry for distress, like many other media outlets in the world. It hit somewhere in Finland as well, as my hasty translation was also distributed more than 8,000 times.

For the most part, the reactions to Macchin’s narrative were similar to what my reaction was. Many were appalled by the situation in Bergamo. Many said they began to fear the coronavirus after reading the text.

Some concluded that because Macchin’s text evoked emotion, it could not be true. The text was also considered disinformation and alarmism, for which we in Finland had no reason.

Respirators in the store, isn’t it quite an exaggeration now! Besides, the level of our medical care was reportedly something completely different compared to Italy.

That is true – there is considerably Finland in northern Italy more intensive care units.

From here there is now a year for everything. A lot has changed. In shops, people wear masks, and it’s no wonder anyone thinks anymore. Coronary patients are better cared for, and the vaccinations that have been started prevent a serious form of the disease.

But much is the same, exactly the same. There are as many people in the hospital as there was last spring, and the need for intensive care is growing.

Exceptional circumstances are coming to Finland again. And the reason is the same as a year ago: the virus is spreading because people don’t think that could happen in Finland. But we are not spared the worst just because we can’t imagine it. A pandemic doesn’t care what the limits of our imagination are. When the opportunity arises, the virus will spread.

The same is true of what was seen on Iranian streets and Humanitas Gavazzen on duty a year ago. A feature of severe coronary heart disease is that the patient’s condition deteriorates unexpectedly and very quickly.