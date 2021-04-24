Columns Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron destroyed the rest of his bad reputation. Managing political heritage can also be difficult for Finnish politicians.

The former British Prime Minister is an example of how one’s own political legacy can be destroyed. In Finland, too, politicians should learn from this, writes HS Vision columnist Annamari Sipilä.

Do you remember yet a man who gambled on the future of his country in order to stay in power himself? That was it David Cameron, Former British Prime Minister.

Cameron promised the British a referendum on the EU as long as only his own Conservative party would get a majority in the House of Commons. At first, gambling paid off. The time for payment came in June 2016, when the Brexit position won. Cameron resigned and left the others to clean up the Brexit mess. That work continues, and there is no end in sight.