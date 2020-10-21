Columns Evil won’t win today either, as long as we get to watch morning TV

Linear television should be an equally long morning tent, writes Juhani Karila.

When baby and i wake up at seven, we start to look Over the morning.

I like to watch the news. To see a man say what terrible has happened during the night. The baby likes to watch the weather, the calm hand movements of the meteorologist. The baby likes the world the most. A fiery earth colored with lava-like red and bright yellow, which spins slowly, accompanied by ethereal music.

The baby stands against the money, knocks the parts of the baby bottle together and says: va va va.

I like to watch presenters. How they move from one table group to another in maire, the whole elegant essence, assuring that evil does not win even today.

In Belarus, a dictatorship is being overthrown, but yes, the revolution will last for a while, now a musician suffering from burnout is being interviewed.

I was once on the morning TV talking about my book. It took ten seconds to start the broadcast when I noticed I had a phone in my pocket. I put the phone under my bench.

The presenter said in shock that don’t push it there now. I took the phone from under the couch and threw it away. The phone hit the camera stand and crashed. The presenter gathered all his professional skills, smiled and the broadcast began.

Baby liked to look Post-sweatsection for their guests Kaj Kunnas expressive faces, with changing faces.

Unfortunately, Kunnas is not broadcast every morning, but others are doing well.

I like changing locations. That at times one stops in Kemi, where the reporter stands in the winter camps in a white landscape and ponders the fate of a snow castle.

Both the baby and I appreciate the morning broadcast as a whole. A rhythm that repeats itself from day to day.

Linear the television should be an equally long morning tent. The receiver could be turned on at any time, from any channel, and there would be a reporter sitting casually on a comfortable bench with some expert.

Even at night, the television could be turned on, and instead of news telegrams, there would be a nice-looking person reading on the screen. Eeva Kilven spoke.

All series, movies, and quizzes should be stuck in streaming services as soon as they are completed. From there, they could be rotten on a plate like cream potatoes at a lunch buffet when you need variation in the reasonableness, sense of proportionality, and security offered by a live broadcast.