Columns Everyone remembers Antonín Panenka, but Uli Hoeneß shot a memorable shot in the end spectator

There have been several individual moments in the European Football Championships that have been remembered.

Football the men’s european championship final is finally going on, and there was already drama in the opening match of Finland that will not be forgotten. Much smaller things have been remembered from previous European Championships, even though they seemed big then.

The first European Championships I remember are from 1976. One thing about them is still like a movie on the retina, and it’s not Antonín Panenkan decisive penalty kick that secured Czechoslovakia European Championship gold. Since then, Panenka’s light chip in the middle of the goal has become a classic and the corresponding penalty kicks have since been called “panenka”.

Instead, I remember much better Uli Hoeneßin penalty kick. It went somewhere in the end auditorium.

For some reason, I was in the final on the West German side. Since then, Germany has long been at the top of the list of disgusts, however Jens Lehmann (former German and above all Arsenal goalkeeper) this changed.

Of the year From the 1984 European Championships, one thing is above all others: Michel Platini. The midfielder scored as many as nine goals in five matches. Platini was absolutely insane as a player, but as a football manager, he mostly fucked himself with corruption. Platinum’s handprint is also visible in the ongoing races: he drove through the fact that the races spread to several countries.

The 1988 races also went well and the Dutch trio took the lead Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard. In the final, van Basten scored from the penalty spot. Another thing I remember is Helsingin Sanomat’s preliminary issue before the semi-finals. It highlighted how great European football Germany and Italy are going to the final. The Netherlands defeated the Soviet Union in the final.

Now jumped to 2004. They were painful to watch as Greece’s numbing game system took the country to the end. Otto Rehhagel created a tactic that dulled the opponents attacks. It was a real bus parking.

It was also highlighted at the time that the top players were tired after long series. The same debate continues.

The previous European Championships, in 2016, were played in France, and Portugal took the championship. One thing stuck in my mind over the others: injured in the finals Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to the edge of the field as head coach.

After all: rewarding moments with European Championship matches.

The author is a sports journalist for HS.