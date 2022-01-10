Columns Everyone must now take the mica of their own lives

Experts who answer difficult questions from week to week are as big corona heroes as intensive care physicians and nurses.

“Media”, said the vaccinator significantly and looked at me dazedly.

I sat with my shoulder bare in front of him. I had rushed to the vaccination point with my hand out to get the third vaccine after hearing a heated speech by Krista Kiuru (sd), the Minister for Family and Basic Services, on television.

There was no thorn. It was only five months and three days after my second vaccination. It was too little for 11 days.

“But when I thought,” I explained. The vaccinator shook his head and named the culprit in one word.

I left with few voices. The culprit was not the media, but my own stupidity. That’s what the minister says In the A studio, may not take place the next morning at the Kannelmäki vaccination point.

En wonder that corona news is frustrating. Why tease the same questions over and over again when there are so few sure answers?

The question is because it is the job of the media. Research results are being completed too slowly. The information must be obtained immediately, in which case an informed assessment by the expert is the best option.

The defendant’s task is difficult, even unreasonable. I guess they are wondering what conclusions to dare to draw from the preliminary research results. I guess they also get a lot of dirt on their necks. Yet they always answer again. Twisting the same iron wire from day to day: How to act now? When does this end?

They are worth listening to. No one can follow the rules unless they understand what they are based on. Besides, omikron changed the rules in one fell swoop.

Do children have to take a home test before they come to the Christmas table with Grandma? Can I live more freely if I have already suffered from a corona? Can I go to the bar if I have been in the same condition as an infected person?

In such situations, everyone must take the initiative to use their own judgment.

I think these micasalmium, hannanohyneks, and mikarämets are as great corona heroes as intensive care physicians and nurses. Not because they are always right, but because they take responsibility. Carrying on their shoulders that heavy light that will eventually show us the way out of the fog.

Oh how was my third vaccination? I got it a week ago. Shortly after my first attempt, the dosing intervals for the second and third vaccines were shortened. He told me about it Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Katri Kallionpää is a supplier to HS.