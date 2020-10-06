Columns Even more parrots were found in Moscow – “I froze the birds in the back seat of the car”

The mystery of the dead bird, reportedly to the Finnish ambassador to Moscow, is still unsolved. A Finnish diplomat who owned parrots in Moscow in the 1980s wonders why the bird would have been brought to customs.

It’s time return to important things.

So let’s talk again about the mystery of the Finnish ambassador to Moscow, which is already familiar to most readers of this column (HS 12.5., HS 20.5. and HS 3.6.). So about that parrot that reportedly died at a Moscow customs office because of slow bureaucracy.

There is no further information on the matter. According to the information service of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, there are no indications of this in the archives of the Ministry, and no Finn still remembers any such case.

So the only information about the whole parrot is still the British diplomatic telegram sent in the autumn of 1993, which actually investigated the customs clearance process of a horse donated by Turkmenistan to Britain in Moscow. It was accelerated by the customs officer’s memory of the Finnish ambassador’s harsh fate.

But there would be another new story.

Perhaps you remember the Lurukka parrot Jorma Vanamo, who was ambassador to Moscow from 1963 to 1967 and never visited Moscow. Both Markus Lyran Gooshan, who was the Ambassador in Moscow from 1996 to 2000 and the Consul General in St. Petersburg from 1990 to 1993, lived in St. Petersburg.

Other Finnish diplomats also had parrots. For example, in the 1980s, the family of the current professor of history at the University of Eastern Finland, then secretary of the embassy Jukka Korpela, had two nymph parrots in Moscow, Ivan and Aleksandra.

Korpela recalls that the Soviet Union applied the Vienna Agreement, which regulates the rights of diplomats, precisely because he wanted others to stay away from Soviet goods. Therefore, the goods and animals of the diplomats were of little interest to customs.

“When we returned to Finland at the end of 1987, I packed the birds in the back seat of the car and drove to Finland. The only bureaucracy was at the end of Finland, ”says Korpela.

A separate permit had to be applied for. At the customs, the official veterinarian inspected the birds.

“He said the car door shouldn’t be opened because the birds might catch a cold, and he doesn’t understand anything about parrots. He said he would look a little through the window to calm the customs officers. ”

It is then progressed.

In the spring, it was figured out who the parrot might be. In the summer, it was debated whether the whole story was a misunderstanding. Now one wonders why no Finnish diplomat would have taken his parrots to the customs office.

But whether it was a parrot or not, it helped that horse from Turkmenistan.

The author is HS’s Moscow correspondent.