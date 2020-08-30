Columns Enzo Ferrari turns in his grave – the engines were “il Commendatorelle” all in all, and now Ferrari’s powertrains are shamefully bad

Racing car in construction Enzo Ferrarin the philosophy was very simple. The heart of the red racer is the engine, and everything else is secondary.

The world of thought of Ferrari, who died in 1988, was still visible in the F1 stable bearing his name years after the death of a leader also known as “il Commendatoren”. Ferrari continued with the large and thirsty V12 engines until the 1995 season, when competitors had already switched to smaller and more practical options years earlier.

Ferrari would probably be ashamed of the current situation in his stable.

Before The Belgian race, the Scuderia Ferrari, is fifth in the manufacturers ’World Championships, and the performance curve has shown a bad downward trend.

The last time the stable was out of the top four at the end of the season was in 1981, when the change to turbocharged engines made Gilles Villeneuven and Didier Pironin driving a car very unreliable.

However, Enzo Ferrari would see red especially for the reason why the stable doesn’t work: the engine is solid.

During Friday’s rehearsals at the Spa track, Ferrari’s own cars were 12 kilometers per hour slower than last year on the long Kemmel line. The actual drop in engine power has probably been even sharper, as Ferrari has reduced the downforce of cars to compensate for the power shortage.

Ferrarin the weakness of the power unit is also reflected in the performance of its customer stables.

“I haven’t gotten to drive with another engine, but there doesn’t have to be any mathematician here either Albert Einstein to say that yes, Ferrari engines are on the tail of a set, ”said the Haas driver Romain Grosjean According to MTV.

Although in the case of Grosjean the biggest developments are likely to be found in the mirror, the Frenchman is at the same time right. In the Belgian time trial, the eight worst ranks were Williams cars and all six going games with Ferrari engines, namely Ferraris, Haas and Alfa Romeos.

The current season may be driving Alfa Romeo Kimi Räikkönen last. It would be a shame if the magnificent F1 career of Ferrari’s latest world champion ended with a car whose otherwise weak competitiveness is finally killed by a Ferrari engine.