Real reductions in motoring emissions require rewards for ecological choices, writes Jose Riikonen, a journalist specializing in motoring.

When a person wants a garment, he often wants it cheap rather than expensive.

Therefore, man obtains cheap clothing from where to find one, while at the same time trying to forget that unsustainable means of dignity and nature may have been used in its manufacture.

Many want to make food purchases at the same cheap price. That’s why a person buys a packet of cheap pork mince and tries to forget the pains of power-producing animals.

It is almost invariably cheaper and easier to live unethically and unecologically. If you want a clear conscience, you need to be solvent and willing to sacrifice your desire for comfort.

The system is insane: you get rewarded when you misbehave. The same logic works in traffic.

In traffic the high cost and inconvenience of ecology are palpable.

Making all-electric cars is not emission-free and the emissions depend on how the electricity they use is produced, but the life-cycle emissions of electric cars are, according to many studies, lower than those of internal combustion engines. Electric cars are still more expensive than similar internal combustion cars.

Low-emission, affordable and cheap gas cars, on the other hand, seem to be disappearing for electric cars due to the choice of manufacturers. Last spring, the leading European gas car manufacturer, the Volkswagen Group, announced that it would stop developing new gas models and invest in electric cars.

Even relatively cheap, all-electric cars are available today. For example, the Seat Mii Electric comes off for less than 20,000 euros.

However, the cheapest all-electric cars have such a short operating distance – 260 kilometers in Seat – that driving them is not as effortless as with an internal combustion engine car.

Sure, you can buy a fully electric Tesla or Audi and drive further with electricity alone, but it requires a big investment.

Downloadable hybrids are also on average more expensive than similar internal combustion cars, at least in the mid-priced car class. They also need to be charged regularly to be environmentally friendly and can feel cumbersome.

If the car is really expensive, the charging hybrid will be significantly cheaper than the internal combustion engine model due to the emissions-based car tax policy.

“ The wallet is an effective purchasing consultant.

That’s why a large proportion of charging hybrid cars are large and expensive SUVs like Mercedes and Range Rovers.

The car tax for Range Rover charging hybrid models is around € 5,000 to € 6,000. The cheapest and most inefficient non-hybrid Range Rover Sport has a car tax of 40,000 euros.

Mercedes-Benz’s GLE 350 Coupé costs the cheapest 98,000 euros as a diesel engine charging hybrid, and a car of similar power with a diesel engine alone costs about 133,000 euros.

For example, practically no one in Finland buys Range Rovers with diesel or petrol: according to the importer, 98 per cent of the sales of the largest model are charging hybrids and 95 per cent of the Sport model.

So if you can afford a high-end car, you can enjoy both ecology and lavish tax benefits.

All this can cause a nasty confrontation.

As environmentally friendly mobility is still generally more expensive and, in some cases, more cumbersome, it creates polarization between different driving forces.

E-mobility may begin to look like a complacent, well-to-do, polished thing with its prerogatives. This creates harmful images.

The debate on reducing emissions from transport often talks about money and technology, less often about imagination.

“ Man fears the new and easily resortes to the ordinary and the normal.

If ecological movement is seen as the hustle and bustle of either naive loggers or hypocritical rich, it does not seem to everyone to be the desired option.

This confrontation slows down the normalization of new and more emission-free propulsion forces.

Man fears the new and easily resortes to the ordinary and the normal. It has been a good way of coping in our prehistory, but bad on the eve of an ecological disaster that requires urgent action.

Imaginations are also talked about when it comes to myths related to e-transport.

There are many of these, for example, from the lifespan of car batteries, the operating distance and the prices to the sustainability of the electricity grid.

To break these myths, car buyers need to be trained: fact-based image marketing.

For now in transport and many other things, operating unecologically and unethically is cheap, easy, comfortable and normal.

While logic is built deep into the structures of societies, this should not be the case.

“ In Finland, driving is still mainly with old and polluting cars

Economic systems are not forces of nature, they are built by humans and can be changed by humans.

In many countries, including Finland, good decisions have already been made.

Driving taxation in Finland is such that the lower the emission car, the less it and the driving is taxed. Yet the policy has not been entirely successful.

Finland still drives mainly old and polluting cars and imports fears with large engines from abroad because it is affordable.

Now, cleaner transport is not supported, for example, by purchasing aid so that the all-electric car is accessible to all middle-income people – not to mention low-income people.

In addition to promoting e-transportation, the state should help people give up cars altogether. This would mean, for example, developing public transport to make it easier and cheaper.

Namely, the best solution in terms of emissions is not for everyone to buy an electric car, but for as many people as possible to stop driving.

From here however, the big problem is reached: where does the money come from for all this?

“ The buyer of Ferrari brings hundreds of thousands of euros to the state treasury

Transport taxation is largely based on people using fossil fuels and buying carbon-intensive cars.

The more people drive cars with the highest possible emissions, the better the state finances can: The buyer of Ferrari is a national hero of his kind, as he brings hundreds of thousands of euros into the state coffers by buying a large-engine and high-emission car.

When he refuels his car with high-octane gasoline, the state’s economy thanks in the form of a fuel tax. When he pays his emissions-based vehicle tax, that, too, means extra income for the state.

At the same time, the owner of a Ferrari – like other motorists – may feel sad that they are considered environmental criminals, whose wallets are constantly being milked for more tax revenue. And again, a confrontation arises.

The more people make an ecological solution, that is, buy an electric car instead of a fossil one or leave the car out altogether, the less money will squander in the state coffin.

The system is diabolical and destructive. That is why it needs to be changed.