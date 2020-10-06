Columns During a crisis of facts and democracy, the current satire could flourish, but the news of about a week is mainly served on stilts

Desire laughing is a physically heavy feeling.

The mouth should be stretched wide, the eyes open towards the laugher. The face starts to numb if at no point do you start laughing.

The space stays on often About a week in the studio after. It was desirable to allow time for the new version of the current satire to evolve when its Primus motor Jukka Lindström left the original About a week of news in 2017, but the time is up.

Spending has improved by wave over the past three years, but in every episode you have to fear things will end up on stilts.

Laughter there is always a threat, a ridiculousness. The comedian regulates how and to whom ridiculousness can be directed.

Injury is always present. You have to be prepared to get angry.

The first of October About a week in the studio boldest throw: ”Ilkka Kanerva offered a fuck instead of a carrot. ”

A slight relief came from the fact that the program was even slandered Sauli Niinistö. From the president, the children themselves should stop bullying, which in itself is a more whimsical joke than what was told in the studio about it.

The United States has a rich tradition of political comedy discussion programs. You would think that Trump would be tired but not Late Show‘of Stephen Colbert makes incisions in his monologues and Late Night Seth Myers chops ridicule in the Closer Look sections.

Americanized British, Last Week Tonight John Oliver still shines in its own line and does long phenomenal stuff: thing, joke, thing, joke, joke and so on.

The same has been tried in Finland, but the value of parody is not understood in serious newsrooms.

Comedy wins where democracy dims: that’s why Trump’s constant barking isn’t as tiring as you might imagine.

In Yle’s comedy, of course, you have to be fair. Often it’s easy because Arkadian Hill is full of caricatures.

Still, Sipilän the reign was easier. For example, an actor Joonas Nordman was able to make rather sharp caricatures of those in power In the player. Now she should pull a little too many dresses around her neck in one night.

Pandemian during which it is difficult to conduct opposition policy, but it also seems to be a difficult time for the laughing opposition, i.e. the comedians, even though they should not.

Spying on the facts should be easier than pelleting themselves for branders.