Columns Don’t give me a Suomilove surprise

Instead of throwing myself in my fields, I would sit silent in horror throughout the spectacle, writes Juhani Karila.

This is an open letter to my friends.

Please be so good and never arrange for me Suomilovesurprise.

Don’t take me to a dark barn where I would turn around for a moment in embarrassment until the spotlights come on and reveal the band and the one sitting in front of the band on a high stool Jarkko Martikainenwho would suggest me to sit in a comfortable armchair opposite himself, would say “This is for you”, would start playing the acoustic guitar and sing a song called If I had to go really bad, in the chorus of which the maestro’s rough guitar would be joined by the band’s violin and wind sections, increasing the song’s intoxicating, cathartic sound bath.

Please, if you are planning such an event, stop immediately. You would not give me a great experience but a permanent trauma.

At a moment like that, one should let one be happy and not force him to think what he looks like at the moment of surprise, for of course I would notice the cameras and realize that the party who made the opportunity interested was only interested in the surface foam of my reaction; tears of joy and amazement, unbelieving laughter, and other uncontrollable gestures of movement that I, naturally overwhelmingly aware of expectations, would naturally be unable to provide.

Throwing instead, I would sit in my fields silent with horror throughout the spectacle, and when the song would run out and Mikko Kuustonen would show up from behind the band and ask how it feels now if you don’t have wonderful friends, I wouldn’t be able to say anything but I would smile hard and think about how I would strangle you with your bare hands.

Only Martikainen would understand my pain. He would sit on his stool with his head down and mourn that he had agreed to the work of Judas. After all, are the lump sum and screen time in prime time enough to cover the resentment of destroying one’s closest faith in music as a life-sweetening force?

I appeal to you once again, dear friends, do not do this to me and Jarkko Martikainen!