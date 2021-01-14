The fifth and final show is usually the bloodiest, but Richard Nixon showed the opportunity for a more moderate ending.

Large the ruler is falling. He has committed many sins without facing punishment, but now they have accumulated too much. Resistance is growing. Mental health is upset. He has already lost the game.

But he still has power. He still has time to wreak havoc.

He has been King Lear. Macbeth. Richard II. And Richard III. They are all kings of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Right now, it is claimed that he is also the president of the United States Donald Trump.

Book Trump and Shakespeare appeared as early as April last year, but even the author who wrote it Jeffrey R. Wilson he had no idea how, empathetically, Trump would set out to perform the fifth, or final, performances of Shakespeare’s royal plays.

As early as the beginning of the year, Wilson made the media clever compilations with video samples From the events of previous screenings of Trump and the royal plays.

By December, it was already clear that the president would not approve of the election result. Wilson told The New York Timesthat the behavior was now the classic Shakespeare for the fifth performances.

So the king has retreated to his castle. Anxiety grows. He hacks misconceptions about his “legitimate sovereignty” and accuses the opposition of conspiracy.

Second interesting book Shakespeare in a Divided America also appeared in early 2020. It features a professor James Shapiro made comparisons over the centuries, and Trump was also involved.

No later than these books, Trump and Shakespeare comparisons have flooded the U.S. media.

“The fall of the president has begun, and it has connections to Shakespeare,” the dean wrote Eliot A. Cohen The Atlantic magazine in December and compared Trump Richard II to the protagonist of the play.

Professor Peter C. Herman evaluatesthat the “decisive sin” familiar from Shakespeare’s plays was Trump’s incitement of a crowd to the Congress House on January 6th. After the riot, the Senate was still able to make a ceremonial confirmation of the result of the electoral vote. Mike Pencen under.

Already in 2016, professor Stephen Greenblatt in turn reviews The New York Timesthat Richard III the play explains Trump’s election victory at the time. Pyrkyri was so openly evil, selfish, charismatic, and arrogant that the environment tried to “normalize the abnormal” in its thinking and allowed the queens to continue until the rise to power. Some even imagined they would benefit from the new ruler.

Until everything fell into ruin.

Contact Trump and Shakespeare’s plays have also been done on theater stages.

In the summer of 2017 in the United States, the titles were collected by a Trump character who murdered night after night Shakespeare Julius Caesar in the production of the play.

In 2017, the same Trump connection also materialized Janne Reinikainen Macbethin directing at the National Theater, albeit briefly.

“Now the last screening of the royal dramas is going on and we are on the very last pages,” Reinikainen estimates. “The point is at the beak of the stick, and for Trump, it could mean going through the prosecution.”

Not all Shakespeare connoisseurs melt the analogy. Trump, for example, is not charged with murders committed by Shakespeare’s sinful rulers. Besides, Trump could perhaps still retreat like Richard Nixon just before the most dramatic showdown.

“These are allegories,” Reinikainen admits. “Already Shakespeare placed the plays in the past, even though they told of his time.”

Soon we will see to what extent they also tell about our time.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.