Columns Does Rammstein’s singer do Russian propaganda?

The German singer reflects Russia’s memory policy, but manages to be honest and skillful at the same time. The old fan was confused.

German Rammstein is a good band. It is fierce, provocative and professional. Just over a week ago, Rammstein’s singer was released Till Lindemann a slow and sensitive feature of a Russian war film presented by.

It didn’t sound like Rammstein at all.

A piece performed by Lindemann Ljubimyi Gorod (Dear City) is a Soviet composer Mark Bernesin handwriting. It was heard in 1939 in a drama about fighter pilots. World War II soon followed, which the Russians call the great patriotic war of 1941–1945. On the ninth of May, the day of remembrance of the victory of the war will be celebrated again.

My comrades go through battles and wars, dear city gets to sleep well, Till Lindemann sings.

Vapun below the film that premiered Devyayev says a fighter pilot captured by Nazi Germany Mikhail Devyayayevista, who managed to escape from a Nazi forced labor camp with a stolen plane. The story is basically true.

Directed by Devjtatajevin Timur Bekmambetov. He is one of the most commercially successful Russian directors to have received his fantasy film Night Watch theatrical distribution even in the United States.

Russian newspaper in an interview Bekmambetov said Till Lindemann contacted himself and offered to perform the song for the film.

Lindemann grew up in Rostock, the largest port city in East Germany in the 1960s and 1970s. Lindemann’s mother had sung to this Ljubimyi Gorodiawhen Lindemann was a little boy.

Lindemann is in the past told me its relationship with Russian culture. He gave an interview to Komsomolskaya Pravda four years ago while in St. Petersburg marketing his book of poetry.

He listed the author Mikhail Bulgakov, composer Vladimir Vysotskin and Pelmeni.

“Actually, I’d really be happy to apply for Russian citizenship,” Lindemann said.

This is a Finn who has been following information propaganda, who has been following propaganda discussions. The use of soft power involves influencing through culture. One example of this is considered to be the president Vladimir Putin Hockey League KHL. By acquiring the Jokerit at KHL, an attempt was made to win the hearts of Finnish puck fans.

Devyayev came to premiere on Thursday. At the time, Lindemann’s video had garnered about 2.5 million views on Youtube.

I’ve caused at least 30 of them because the song is, sorry now, fascinating. Lindemann flies a fighter and sings serenely in the background with a piano, accordion and fighter engines.

I’m confused. Did I fall into some propaganda trap?

“George Orwell wrote that all art is propaganda. In other words, all works of art have a message to convey, ”says a doctor of philosophy who has studied the political dimensions of Soviet art and a researcher at the University of Turku. Reeta Kangas.

Whether Orwell was right or not, Lindemann did not necessarily declare the greatness of Russia on purpose. If director Bekmambetovia is believing, the motives may be personal and nostalgic, Kangas estimates.

I tried to ask Lindemann about it, but his communication team replied that the artist did not comment on the performance.

A critical online magazine for the Russian administration Meduzan reviews according to the film is not a traditional war nostalgia, but a psychological drama in which the role of the enemies remains an ornament.

Getting Lindemann involved has certainly been delicious. Rammstein is at least as popular in Russia as in Finland. The fact that Lindemann is German is like a twist, like the bad guys in the movie.

Additional significance that release date is just below the payday. The Nazis have been defeated, and the German sings a Russian melody.

“For example, in 2015, 70 years after the end of World War II, a Russian comic book publishing house published a 1945 comic book about imaginary war events spiced with fantasy elements.”

Kangas draws attention to how director Bekmambetov, in his interview, has divided people into fascists and real people. This manifestation of “we against them” thinking became established in Soviet language during the Cold War.

Devyayevthe protagonist of the film looks contemporary.

“This probably has its own reasons for wanting to sell the film. But it also positions the film in modern times, as does the contemporary singer’s version of a 1930s song. ”

Is impossible to know what proportion DevyayevThe film contains Russia’s memory policy emphasizing the excellence of the Soviet Union, which is commercialism and nostalgia. However, according to Meduza’s film review, the outbreak of war and the emigration of the Nazis are not central.

Perhaps memory politics is in the eyes of the viewer.

In any case, new cultural experiences must be given the opportunity. Even then, that recognizes the nuances of influence that lie within them.

The alternative would be Orwell’s dystopia, where a totalitarian attitude climate denies healthy and even critical interest. After all, not everyone who has attended Joker matches can be a “Putin troll”.

You can watch Lindemann’s video here.