Columns Does Prime Minister Sanna Marin think that a state-owned company can – understandably – close down factories, but a private one cannot?

The world is no longer a paper mill, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Jari Tervo­

I read On the closure of Stora Enso’s Veitsiluoto paper mill. Just under seven hundred get fired. It darkens the spring of thousands of people. I didn’t read the news on paper, and that’s what this is about.

The magazines were read on paper before. The editor delivered, the photographer photographed and the folder folded. The results of the work were sent to the printing house. There, warehouse-sized machines weighed stuff on paper overnight.

The leaves were bundled. The benches were transported from the printing house by truck to the airport, trains and trucks. The magazines continued their journey on the distributor’s bicycle or car. They were distributed early to mailboxes or dropped into the door from a narrowly sawn narrow opening on the hallway carpet. Paper was consumed. The crowd was employed.

Information was provided. When I told the magazine route, our son and his buddies are chuckling. Ancient communication seems to be slow and clumsy even to me, and I, after all I lived at that time. It was fast then.

Nowadays, I read my magazine on my tablet and cell phone many times a day. Before, it was enough morning. If we were to start making Hessar from paper, the former isoformate, I would order it on our carpet. By the way, it certainly won’t start.

Prime minister Sanna Marin comments on the closure of Veitsiluoto: “Understandably, the company has made this decision from its own point of view.” The Prime Minister did not understand at all when UPM closed its Kaipola plant last autumn. At that time, more than four hundred people lost their jobs directly, ie less than seven hundred in Veitsiluoto.

According to the Prime Minister, UPM closed the profitable Kaipola in the midst of the economic crisis. He suspected that the dismissal and closure of the factories was too easy in Finland.

President and CEO of UPM Jussi Pesonen denied that Kaipola or making paper in general would be profitable. And he did not believe that closing a factory in Finland is easier than elsewhere. If it had been, UPM would have closed down its plants in the last ten years only in Finland. Not in the United States, Germany, France, Britain and Austria, as it has done.

Stora In Eno, the state has voting rights, while in UPM it does not. Does Prime Minister Sanna Marin think that a state-owned company can – understandably – close down factories, but a private one cannot? Do state-owned companies have any social responsibility at all? That’s what Marin got from UPM.

Would this be a place for an idle researcher? He could find out if the firings by the state feel more comfortable than those fired by the private. I can answer now: do not feel.

After the board’s lukewarm empathy, the analyst’s opinions seemed fresh In studio A.. According to the analyst, the production of paper has been going to hell for a long time and it will be going to hell in the future as well. Sealing is not literal. Inhorealism is likely to comfort knife creditors as little as the government’s reflexive anointing.

Some wise man summed up the vision of old-fashioned social democracy in three words: the world is a paper mill. In it, the employee has a good job secured for decades and a decent salary. When the son of a loyal worker was heard applying for a job at the old Veitsiluoto factory, a letter was sent home to him: welcome to work.

Those times are gone. The world is no longer a paper mill.