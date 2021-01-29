Columns Does Navalny’s treatment, in his brazen disregard, cross a line beyond which there is no going back?

The events in Russia follow the same pattern as before in many tyranny on the verge of collapse, Yrjö Rautio writes in his column.

Every the tyrant sometimes crashes. This is also known to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Therefore, the former head of the security service FSB has begun to fear – for the first time in his reign.

Putin has so far belittled the opposition leader Alexei Navalnyitä to ridiculousness. He hasn’t accidentally even said his name. Now belittling has turned into fear. This is evidenced by the attempt to block demonstrations on behalf of Navalny with massive police violence.

Russian the events follow the same pattern as in the past in many tyrannies on the verge of collapse.

Videos of police officers frantically bombing protesters are reminiscent of Belarus. They also evoke memories of the Arab Spring uprisings of ten years ago and attempts to suppress them.

The Putin regime blames the protests on foreign powers, most notably the United States. That, too, is part of the standard formula.

With the help of violence, tyrants can prolong their grip on power, but only as long as the state’s machinery of violence remains faithful to them. Their fate is sealed when the machinery of violence, or at least much of it, abandons its ruler and moves to the side of its people. There are no signs of that in Russia so far, but that day is likely to come.

The Putin regime for years, it no longer cared what the rest of the world thought of its actions. However, the most naughty treatment can, in its brazen disregard, cross the line beyond which there is no going back.

Apparently, the Putin regime itself estimates that it has lost its reputation and honor so completely that it has nothing to lose. It is not even afraid of sanctions from the rest of the world, because the sanctions imposed by the conquest of Crimea and the incitement to civil war in Ukraine have proved ineffective.

The European Union should therefore be wise to decide when to think for a moment what to do. More ineffective sanctions in addition to the former would hardly help. Now we need to invent something different and more effective.

The outside world reactions are important, but only the Russians themselves can overthrow Putin’s tyranny. It is impossible to know when public dissatisfaction will cross a critical point, but we are moving towards it.

Russia is a completely corrupt, economically and technically backward country. Its economy is based unilaterally on fossil fuels. As their demand and price finally collapse, so will the economy, living standards and the legitimacy of the Putin regime.

The Arab Spring overthrew a few bloody dictators, but did not lead to the victory of democracy and human rights, but to continued violence and chaos.

What will happen to Russia when Putin’s tyranny finally collapses? Is Navalny the new leader? What is his program? We know quite a bit about it, and it has given way to wild speculation in Finland as well.

There are leftists, who belittle Navalny and consider it inappropriate to defend his rights because he represents a “wrong,” populist, nationalist, and right-wing political direction. Outopa is their vision of democracy and human rights!

After all, we know the most important thing. Navalnyi has focused on one thing: the overthrow of Putin. He has allied with almost anyone if it has served this goal – sometimes the far right, sometimes the Communists.

Read more: Alexei Navalnyi focuses on overthrowing Putin, but how would he change Russia?

The tactics have brought him the reputation of a populist who smells the wind.

Navalnyi fights corruption. It is corruption that binds the same Putinian power machinery into the state’s machinery of violence, political and economic power, and organized crime. Unless corruption is eradicated, there is no hope for better in other matters either.

Navalnyi has called for democracy, free elections and free information. He would transfer the power of the president to parliament, shorten the presidential terms back to four years, and limit the terms to a maximum of two, whether consecutive or not.

Navalnyi has called for a reform of the judiciary to make the judiciary independent. It would finally make Russia the rule of law.

There are no more important things in Russia. They are absolute prerequisites for the renewal and economic development of Russian society. Therefore, there is reason to hope for success, at least for the Navalny program, if not for himself.

The author is an experienced policy journalist who has worked in newspapers and magazines.