Columns Do employers treat women fairly? The answer cannot be explained by biology

Didn’t guess Minna Canth, that then in his time, when Finland would celebrate his birthday, March 19, equality, the most significant issue between the sexes would be pay. Namely, during the Canth period, in the late 19th century, women were just entering working life.

Canth was a strong contributor as a writer and social influencer in building equality, but the project is still ongoing. There are still obstacles and attitudes on the road.

For example, such as: media personality Tuomas Enbuske recently explained the gender pay gap Saint podcast: “… when looking back at history, it’s because of biology.”

Enbuske thus managed to combine both biology and history in the same sentence, but no. The pay gap cannot be explained by biology but by history alone.

Sexual The pay gap between the two countries is a global phenomenon, but Finland is a good example, to say the least. Here, women are employed at an early stage by international standards. At the same time, the women’s movement became more active, and universal suffrage was one of the first countries to be implemented in 1906.

We have studied the history of women’s working life and education a lot. Information can be found, for example, in a book published last year Talented, tenacious, capable (Siltala). It is a commemorative book of the Concordia Association, which has supported the education of women, and at the same time an excellently delivered history that has compiled research on the subject.

The story is downright movingly straightforward. It starts with how women were prevented from getting an education, continues with consistent underestimation and reinforcement of gender roles (biology!) And ends with money.

Unmarried women were pioneers. Thanks to the Sovereignty Act of 1864, women over the age of 25 were given a shortcut to the lowest positions in the bureaucracy. The first major employer was the post office.

At the same time, with the help of Minna Canth and partners, the education of the girls was raised low. Indeed, everything went pretty well at the beginning, until it soon became clear that women’s career paths were steered in different directions than men’s. If one tried to deviate from the path, there were insurmountable obstacles.

In the hierarchy of posts, women remained at the lowest level, and for a long time they had to apply for “exemption from their gender,” each time they applied separately. For example, the first gynecologists were only allowed to apply as assistants to hospitals and municipal doctors in rural areas.

Men were allowed to define women’s eligibility arbitrarily how at any time. Women were not wanted to compete for higher positions, to pursue careers. In 1926, a law was finally enacted on the general eligibility of women for all government positions, but women had already lost one battle.

The division of labor between the sexes began to take shape at a good pace. The idea of ​​“social motherhood” was born, which excluded unmarried, childless women. When there was no family of their own, women were expected to perform their motherhood in a different way.

With this logic of vocation work, it could be declared that women were not supposed to talk about money, and sadly part of the women’s movement also whistled at the same ideology.

Girls and women were raised for selflessness and sacrifice. The aim of the work should not be one’s own benefit, ie salary, but the benefit of society. Helping. When the hospital began to develop in the late 19th century, it was discovered that doctors needed trained assistants. The Health Care magazine, published in 1899, reminded aspiring nurses: “Let no one surrender as a nurse just for the sake of wages, only to get their daily bread.”

The country was industrialized, and women were also needed in factories. There, too, the road was upright: women did not have access to vocational training in industries, but were turned into convenient cheap labor. The rationale was that otherwise they would not have been offered a job at all.

Investigator Pirjo Markkola says that in Finnish history, gainful employment has meant monotonous and poorly paid jobs for most women, which have not been valued as professional work. As a result, women themselves have often considered paid work to be a secondary issue in their lives.

During the war years, women were able to show their skills and strength while men were on the front lines, but that opportunity was also lost. The old still lifes returned quickly as the men took back their social place.

In many academic fields, inequality persisted long after the wars. In law, for example, a bachelor’s degree was considered “appropriate” for women, which was evident in the field at least as far back as the 1980s.

Now we are here. In the EU countries, women’s wages are on average 14 per cent lower than men’s, in Finland the figure is 16 per cent.

On 4 March, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a directive on wage transparency. The aim is to ensure that women and men are paid the same for the same work.

President of the Commission Ursula Von der Leyen stated, “Women need to know if they are being treated fairly by employers. If this is not the case, they must be able to claim their rights and receive the pay they deserve. ”

If the proposal is adopted, the Member States will have two years to do something about it.