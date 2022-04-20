Columns Did someone ask you for a job for free? It doesn’t help that you are horrified by your friends in some.

Many graduates find the successful sale of their know-how brazen. That is what they are fundamentally wrong about. HS Vision editor Veera Luoma-aho gives free advice on pricing your own work.

What a trained expert does when he wants to buy a service too cheap or free?

1. Agree and hate yourself and the world afterwards.

2. Get an emotional reaction and share your experience on Twitter. The inquirer of free work is disapproved, the vigor of the refuser is praised. Someone ironically asks if perhaps “visibility” was offered as a reward. Everyone agrees that requests for free or underpriced work are problematic.