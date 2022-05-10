Columns Democracy and human rights are the indicators of a good society

You can see the difference when you compare, for example, conditions in Karelia on the Russian and Finnish sides.

Nogales is a special city through which the wall passes. Half of the city is part of the United States and the state of Arizona, the other half is part of Mexico and the province of Sonora. On the Mexican side of the wall, things are bad, be it about living standards, health, education or security. On the US side, things are different and better.

What makes the difference? It is not due to geography, climate or the ethnic background of the population. Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson provide the answer in their book Why countries are collapsing: The United States, unlike Mexico, has well-functioning political and economic institutions. It is about the rule of law and human rights, and democracy and the market economy – or lack thereof.

Finland beyond the eastern border is Russian Karelia. Many things there are in bad shape compared to Karelia in Finland. The reasons are the same as for Nogales: Russia does not have a functioning rule of law or democracy, and human rights are not respected. In these circumstances, a market economy cannot function properly.

It is also about the culture that underlies the institutions and affects their functioning. In its history, Finland has embraced the culture and institutions of the Western world, which is a great advantage. For Russia, democracy and human rights never found their way, only behind the scenes.

A particular institutional weakness in Russia is that it has allowed Vladimir Putin to become a dictator. Taking advantage of this, he launched a war against Ukraine, which has caused an enormous human tragedy: children, women and the elderly are being killed every day in the bombing of civilian targets, which is a crime against humanity.

Mutual In a world of addictions, war has far-reaching implications. Several million Ukrainians are seeking refuge elsewhere in Europe. The food shortages created by the war are causing famine in North Africa. In rich western countries, higher prices of raw materials and energy are causing growth to slow down and inflation to accelerate, ie to increase government indebtedness. Finland and Sweden are working to increase their security through NATO membership.

“ Only backstage found its way to Russia.

Contrary to Putin’s claims, NATO was not attacking Russia. The war he launched has caused a catastrophe in Ukraine and Russia and around the world that is far worse than anyone could have imagined in advance.

Ukraine’s damage can be repaired after the war, but confidence in Russia will not return much, at least as long as Putin is in power. The outlook is almost utterly inconsolable.

Why did this happen The answer is that the Russian social system is sick. The state propaganda machinery has replaced the free media, and the dictator determines what is allowed to be said or written. History is being falsified, corruption is rampant and opponents of those in power are being imprisoned.

This is the illiberal regime that Putin has purposefully built. This authoritarian ruler was long admired by the populists of the West. Other countries, such as the United States, have also committed serious crimes, but Putin’s efforts to destroy Ukraine’s independence and identity are exceptional in their brutality.

European the fight for human rights and democracy and the rule of law must continue. Democracy is the least bad system for reconciling the conflicting demands of people and populations in conditions of peaceful coexistence.

Emphasis must also be placed on the teaching of history that democracies – unlike dictatorships – do not usually wage wars against other countries.

The author is a long-standing financial influencer.