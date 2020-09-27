Columns Death Stranding was last year’s best video game, and the pandemic made it topical in a whole new way

Released last November, the Death Stranding video game aims to connect people who are isolated from each other. The game was a startling experience at first, but the corona pandemic took its themes to a new level, writes Juho Typpö.

I am in many of the stories I wrote on HS’s culture pages, he has whipped up the artistic finesse of video games. Let me cheer again – this time on the Playstation 4 console released last fall Death from Stranding.

I already sidelined the game with HS last December in the cultural experiences of the decade. At that time, the game was still in progress, but its subtlety had already struck consciousness. It finally passed on when I finally got my tens of hours of scifie epic to the finals.

I thought it was the best game of last year. Game developer Hideo Kojiman creation then became unique.

This spring and summer it came again. The pandemic that revolutionized the whole world brought a new level to the story of the game. Although not even Kojima himself could have known.

Death Stranding takes place in the future, in America after a mystical catastrophe. Ghostly creatures from the second dimension have caused mass destruction and death. The remaining people live in a few underground cities or individual bunkers here and there.

Most never leave their homes on earth, for death is always present there. The only link for bunker people to the outside world are “porters,” messengers who deliver goods at the risk of their lives. Such as player-directed Sam Bridges.

At the beginning of the game, Sam gets a bigger task than just missionary work. The country’s new government is now trying to create a link between isolated cities and people. So the goal of the player and Sam is to make America united again.

This is a heavily condensed version of the game’s insane ambitious story, in which the boundaries of life and death are blurred. Metaphysics, surrealism, drama, horror, humor (maybe a little unintentional).

However, the main theme is clear from the beginning. The player’s job is not to destroy, but to unite people who have retreated into their own bubbles. This is also emphasized Death Stranding online multiplayer. Real players help each other in the game world instead of fighting each other.

So the game is easy to see as a comment on the current dichotomy of society. Social and political issues violently tore people apart, both in the United States and elsewhere. This is what Kojima has said he wanted to address in his game.

The main character of the game is Sam Bridges by the sick bed in Death Stranding.­

This in the spring, Death Stranding came up again. Its world, which still felt like a sheer sciff last fall, had now become more realistic. The coronary pandemic isolated people in their homes. “Social distance” became everyday life for everyone.

Those workers who still had to defy the virus to keep society running were compared to the game’s hero Sam. The fear of touch that Sam suffers in the game became more familiar to people in real life as well.

Above all Death Stranding the theme of the importance of people-to-people contact became even more relevant.

In play Connecting America begins with the creation of an electronic network. Sam connects isolated cities and people to the “chiral Network,” a kind of Internet. Even such a game had disappeared in the world of disaster.

In the real world, the internet with its social media has already existed since the beginning of social isolation. Nor has the dichotomy of society eased with the pandemic – on the contrary, as people spend more and more time on social media, it has only seemed to accelerate.

Perhaps Death from Stranding could now also take lessons. While an electronic connection to others does not replace real contacts, nor does it remove the feeling of loneliness, it is still something.

Could it not be used more to create unity than to violate it? Not for destruction, but for construction?

Death Stranding is available for Playstation 4 and PC.