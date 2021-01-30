Columns Danish Tove Ditlevsen jumped into the world of literary publicity from behind the grave, and equally interesting factors could be found in Finland

What kind of reputation words could American critics use of Finnish women writers if the language barrier in the world were to be crossed, says HS cultural editor Suvi Ahola.

Almost evenly a year ago, on my last business trip before the corona pandemic, I went to Oslo to interview the author Vigdis Hjorthia. He had just published a great novel in Finnish Hereditary factors. In Norway, it had caused a stir and surge, as the individuals resembled Hjorth’s own family members, including the father of the novel, who the protagonist accuses of sexual abuse.

When I asked him to mention relevant writers, Hjorth named a Dane Tove Ditlevsen and emphasized the importance of this as a model: “He was the first adult writer I read as a child. He was wild, funny, inappropriate and honest. ”

To me, the name then said nothing, and no wonder. Ditlevsen (1917–1976) has not been translated into Finnish, except for one early novel, and it was published as early as 1950.

Now I know more. Critic Parul Sehgal namely, a good week ago brought up a recent English translation of Ditlevsen in The New York Times, impressed and shocked.

The Copenhagen Trilogy consists of three autobiographical works published between 1967 and 1971, which are now part of the canon of Danish literature.

In them, Ditlevsen first talks about an awkward childhood on the bad side of Copenhagen, with an unpredictable and cruel mother, then the beginning of a lyrical career and marriage as a flight from home. It was followed by two other unions, as well as abortions and children. A third, even violent, spouse introduced the opioid Demerol, to which Ditlevsen was addicted.

Nevertheless, he also managed to write fiction and popular magazine columns before committing suicide in 1976.

Strip habit, with which Tove Ditlevsen jumped into international literary publicity even from behind my grave makes me think of two things. One is, of course, the need to get to know such an interesting author right away.

The second is what kind of reputation words American critics could use of Finnish women writers if the language barrier in the world were to be crossed. Quality literature is made everywhere, but often it does not spread widely enough.

How about, say Pirkko Saision The smallest common divisible, Backlight and Red divorce certificate the “Helsinki Trilogy”? I think that too – in the words of Parul Sehgal – would be “ripping” and “amazing”, in a word, a “masterpiece”.