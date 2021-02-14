Columns Coronavirus time needs its everyday hero

There is still an exceptionally high demand for coronavirus news. At the same time, however, there is a perceptible numbness in the mood.

Limit the time you spend reading the news. This was one of five pieces of advice from a Swede Krisinformation.se website issued in late January to citizens concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t about any good life tips. This site is a common communication channel for authorities specifically set up for crisis and accident communication.

In the Swedish media, the authorities’ tips understandably attracted attention. Peter Wolodarski, editor-in-chief of Dagens Nyheter magazine reminded the right of citizens to know what is going on. “If the news is worrying, it’s because the reality is worrying.”

Adviser to the authorities the harmfulness of the information read was certainly a well-meaning reduction aimed at alleviating the coronavirus anxiety felt by many. In this simplistic way, however, the advice settled into a strange light. There was an impression that the media thought the authorities were inflating and dramatizing the epidemic.

The starting point has usually been another. In Finland, too, the media have been seen as important actors in coronavirus communications in pandemic conditions, thanks to whose work both the current situation and the guidelines for citizens are effectively disseminated to the general public.

High-quality, independent communication, the level of education of citizens and trust in the authorities are undoubtedly the background factors that have influenced Finland’s survival so far in the fight against the coronavirus.

Unfortunately the advice to close our eyes to the information hits us in favorable soil as well. Citizens ’crisis awareness has waned since the initial shock a year ago, and corona fatigue is beginning to show as a slackening grip.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said last week from Vesa in her fifties, who brought a susceptible, modified coronavirus to Finland. The disease was transmitted during his trip to West Africa at the turn of the year.

On the way back, Vesa was already sick. After a test at the airport, he and his family went to the store and restaurant – even though they should have retired to self-quarantine. Indeed, many rightly ask where the damn newsroom Vesa and the like have lived during a coronavirus pandemic.

The news active avoidance is fortunately rare. Reuters Institute according to the study Finns avoid the news the least in the world after the Japanese and Danes.

Thanks to the pandemic, news consumption rose to staggering proportions. For example, HS.fi’s updated news coverage of the coronavirus was read more than 63 million times last year.

There is still an exceptionally high demand for coronavirus news. At the same time, however, there is a perceptible numbness in the mood. With regard to coronary discipline, loosely crafted warnings, and recommendations, the passage of the message is already beginning to be tedious, and is reflected in indifference in everyday choices.

Too many do not perceive the connection between their own behavior and the aspirations of the surrounding society. If there are no people in the circle who are seriously ill with the coronavirus, the top-level coronation speech sounds like the mantras of politicians and economic sages about the state of the national economy.

It feels like it isn’t about me and it’s about the problem of those, the system.

Coronavirus there is an ongoing fight against which we all need. The harsh reality on the front line of the pandemic, however, the everyday heroes in the hospital wards are there somewhere, behind closed doors, out of reach of the cameras.

The coronavirus appears as clinical numbers, repetitive speeches that time saturates the liturgy. Right now, we desperately need the Rock of the Coronavirus, bold role models who, in their personalities, instill faith in ourselves and in a system that, even with its shortcomings, is on our side.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.