Columns Corona time leaves its mark on young people, but it has left unpleasant memories for others as well

In 1969, a primary school teacher spoke to his only four students in his class about the police murders in Pihtiputa. Banning the Sex Pistols gig ended childhood.

Corona time inevitably leaves traces of children and young people today. From their own youth, everyone has somehow left some nasty or even tragic memories. Therefore, it is good to repeat them a bit.

Assassinations in the United States

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated on June 6, 1968, during the presidential campaign in Los Angeles. His brother and President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, were shot on November 22, 1963, but the author of this column has no recollections of it yet. In April 1968, black defending pastor Martin Luther King had been killed in the United States.

Pliers-clean police deaths

On March 7, 1969, Tauno Pasanen shot four police officers who had come to calm him down in the village of Korppinen in Pihtiputa. A couple of days later, our understanding teacher Seija Lahtinen discussed a shocking case with the second grade of Ylä-Kintaude Primary School. There were only four boys in the class, and the teacher had time for all of us.

Apollo 13

The Americans headed to the Moon, where they sent spacecraft called Apollo. The journey of Apollo 13 was ferocious. The vessel and its crew were threatened with a technical failure in April 1970. Its return to Earth was monitored with respite.

Muhammad Ali

The heavyweight boxing matches were fascinating to watch, although not much televised. World Champion Cassius Clay adopted the name Muhammad Ali in 1964 after converting to Islam.

In 1967, he lost the title invincible when he refused to take part in the Vietnam War. He did not play the next match until 1970. The loss of the title shocked him. In 1996, it was great to see Ali lighting an Olympic flame in Atlanta.

The explosion of the Lapua cartridge factory

News heard on the bus radio shocked high school students on Tuesday, April 13, 1976. The Lapua cartridge factory explosion killed 40 and injured 60 people. The accident deeply affected the whole of Finland.

Sex Pistols

The pioneer band of punk music was to perform in Finland in January 1978. A couple of columns had previously been published in Helsingin Sanomat stating that “a herd of rattlesnake is coming to roar in Finland”. Politicians were startled and intervened in the game. Sex Pistols ’work permit was denied and the gig was revoked.

It was the end of childhood.

The author is a deputy in HS’s editorial.