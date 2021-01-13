Columns Corona songs are better

There are no cities and countryside online.

Social much has been written recently about the problems caused by the media. There are weird types and weird things in Some. Before you even understand what has happened, you will find yourself hooked.

That is exactly what has happened to me. I’m addicted For Lota and Papa’s choral songs.

First the song video hit my eyes online last summer. I don’t even remember what song it was, I guess it was Grandfather’s straw hat. The video was filmed clumsily in an amateurish manner. Pappa aka 85-year-old Jorma Saahko and Lotta aka 27-year-old Lotta-Sofia Saahko sat side by side on the couch, looking at the camera and singing – grandpa with his old man’s voice and Lotta with his young woman’s soprano.

I don’t know if it was due to the state of mind sensitized by the coronavirus pandemic or what, but I found myself moving. I listened to many more songs, some of which featured Lotta’s sister Liina. Then I found out what the issue was.

Went it turns out that Lotta-Sofia Saahko is a person living around the world who had had to interrupt her acting studies in London due to the coronavirus epidemic. In April, he moved in with his grandfather to Valkeakoski, and in May, they began publishing song videos that have been viewed more than 30 million times to date.

In addition to songs, they make videos of their coffee moments where they chat about something from time to time. Dad, in particular, is an innate waiter, which may be due to his Karelian background. Stories can be read from a book published in the autumn With Dad over coffee.

I will not now indulge in analyzing what fascinates me about Lota and Papa. Maybe it’s authenticity, maybe a positive attitude – or maybe I’m just getting old. In any case, videos like this are a good example for me that not everything on social media is bad, or even most.

Of the current when talking about social tensions, the contradiction between global and local, ie cities and peripheral regions, is often emphasized. But there are no cities online. Valkeakoski is no more distant than Helsinki.

And there is also Töysäk, where Anna Länsisalmi-Keisala records videos about the life of the dairy farm on her own Youtube channel called Maalaisjärki. When the Maalaisjärki channel was shown on Yle’s evening news on Monday night, I decided to take a look at the cow videos, but now I’m afraid I might be hooked. . .

The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.