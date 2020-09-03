Columns Cooper’s test reveals that the condition of Finnish young people has collapsed in a few decades, and now a new sports revival would be needed

Sport and exercise need to change in a way that inspires today’s young people to move.

Is Rikalalla ball?

The autumn exercise classes at Käpylä Sports Ground always started with fear. If gymnastics teacher Jorma Rikala had a ball in his armpit, it meant that we could play football. But if he approached the field empty-handed, we knew the day of judgment had come.

Cooper’s test!

Let’s take just calmly, not to compete. That’s what we always said, but it never came true. Start hard and end restraining vomiting!

In Cooper’s test, even the class of tobacco boys pulled themselves into the barrel. Whistling their lungs, they ran at least six laps, or 2,400 meters, to get a hand for a certificate. There were only two very overweight boys in the class below that limit.

Now, six rounds of tobacco boys have become normal. Those who started their military service in 2019 were the first age group with an average Cooper test of less than 2,400 meters.

The collapse has been rapid: in 1980, rookies survived an average of 2,760 meters in 12 minutes, and in the 1990s more than 2,600 meters.

At the same time, conscripts have gained weight: conscripts weigh an average of 78 pounds.

Young condition depends on what happens in society. It was learned in the 19th century when Western countries woke up to the fact that young people who moved to cities and factories were in a much worse condition than their rotting peasant cousins.

The poor condition of young people began to be seen as a threat to national defense. As a medicine for young people, they started to invent physical hobbies, from patrols to sports. Thus were born in the late 19th century the ball games, athletics and the Olympic movement that are played today.

We are now in the midst of a new social restructuring as we move from an industrial society to a digital information society. Again, there is concern about the poor condition of young people.

A revival similar to that of the 19th century would now be needed. Sports and exercise need to change. It means rethinking sports, sports venues, clubs, schools and the whole system in a way that inspires today’s young people to move around, as the sporting idea did a hundred years ago.

Fortunately, there is no question of national defense. Warfare has changed so that the condition of young people is no longer a matter of life and death for the nation. For young people themselves, however, it is.

The author is the supervisor of HS’s editorial office.