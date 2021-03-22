Columns Cooking lunch remotely is an annoying operation – At the same time, restaurants are scorching

Ordering lunch from a restaurant makes it easier for someone working from home, but selling takeaway food to a restaurant may not be profitable.

Bridge the number of customers will not come in the spring to see, the restaurant told social media. On the second day of the restaurant lockout, only 16 takeaways had been sold.

According to the restaurant, the activities depend entirely on everyday lunches, there is no buffer fund. The update ended with the words: Tires a lot.

The script prompted numerous people to order food from the restaurant. Someone on Facebook said he ordered and paid for two lunches the next day, even though he didn’t even know who was eating the other one.

Another customer said he ordered two lunches even though he lived in Sweden. He asked to donate meals to those in need.

At least that week the restaurant survived.

In restaurants has been difficult during the coronavirus era – at a time when many homes are struggling with cooking. The media has told people how to bake and nicely try new recipes. However, it’s a different matter than hurrying up lunch in a hurry during telecommuting, possibly even for offspring.

There are many teleworkers. A survey commissioned by Yle Economic Research a year ago said that one million Finns switched to telework.

I guess for many people who work from home, lunch can be a pretty special tune. Cherry tomatoes and cottage cheese – can’t it be called a salad meal? Pasta and ketchup, yes this to avoid!

Government suggests that restaurants be compensated for the period of the forced closure. The presentation, which was reported last Thursday, has received criticism from Mara, which represents companies in the tourism and restaurant industry, for deducting sales from takeaway food from compensation.

Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi said Ylethat some restaurants have sold unprofitable or poorly profitable takeaways to keep staff at work. Food companies take a big slice of restaurant revenue.

The profitability of the takeaway food for the restaurant is a lifeline for them and also the benefit of the customers. At this point in the coronavirus crisis, many people are tired and passivated. The teleworker sips his cherry tomatoes in his nightgowns by the plane and does not separate the days of the week.

From the restaurant food, the teleworker gets a decent meal, variety and everyday relief. How invigorating it is to eat lunch prepared by another, preferably at the kitchen table, without reading the emails at the same time. And enjoy, as has happened a little over the past year.

The author is the editor of HS’s family team.