Columns Controversial sobbing landed in Finland as well, but how could decision-makers be brought to a common cause?

When a politician does not dare or wants to express his opinion on something, he demands a “discussion”. In recent months, Finns have tasted the conversation. In-depth courses in epidemiology, European integration and economics have been offered in the autumn course offer of the very open civic college.

The debt crisis and the recovery package made Finns interested in integration. What does financial solidarity mean? How much risk does the European Central Bank take on its balance sheet? What do the EU Treaties say about the Union’s borrowing? For one, the recovery package is a breach of contract, for another a way to save Europe.

EU defenders and critics deliberately pass each other: words and expressions stretch, the pursuit of truth and understanding of the other recedes.

Same whispering is in the economic debate. Profitability, competitiveness and social responsibility are terms used this autumn.

UPM’s President and CEO Jussi Pesonen said that the Kaipola paper mill will close due to external reasons. Pesonen said that paper consumption is declining, which makes it increasingly difficult for Finnish mills to maintain their market shares. Pesonen said that taxes and wage costs put too much strain on competitiveness.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) was irritated by the provocative throw to the government. Marin asked after corporate social responsibility and asked if it made sense to close a profitable factory during a pandemic. Left-wing forces hoped the dismissal should be made more difficult.

Marinin the problem is that UPM has not reported Kaipola’s profitability figures. They are known to be weak, and as paper consumption shrinks, mills will be shut down from the most unprofitable to reduce paper production and keep the best parts alive.

Profitability is not about the present moment and one factory, but the future outlook and the industry as a whole.

Many did not notice that UPM has already closed its paper mill in France, which it also considers uncompetitive for “external reasons”. In France, dismissal is very difficult compared to Finland. On the other hand, some of the costs mentioned by Pesonen as a problem – such as the price of industrial electricity – are falling.

Kesko’s President and CEO Mikko Helander provided side support (Karelian 28.8.). “Socialism has been taken further in Finland than anywhere else in the world except North Korea,” he summed up. He later claimed to have joked.

“Competitiveness” is also suitable as a percussion weapon. The Bank of Finland calculated that Finland’s cost competitiveness has improved in recent years, but now it may weaken. The same debate about measuring competitiveness and its problematicness took place under the conclusion of the Competitiveness Agreement. The then government believed the Bank of Finland’s calculations that cost competitiveness had eroded. After talking to the labor market, the government got involved in concluding a kiky agreement.

The current government is not building anything like this, so government advocates are grouping together to say that the problem is not in wages but in companies that do not make investments and research investments to start producing more competitive products. The measurement is reportedly incomplete and Pesone has too high a salary.

Confrontation and the misunderstanding it requires has been found in the world as a workable way of making politics: people are interested and choose their side. In Finland, the Basic Finns and the Greens were at odds, when immigration and climate protection met the political agenda.

These themes have been left behind a bit, and other parties and interest groups want their share of the attention gathered by polarization. Opponents are sought out, demonized by escalation, and economic metrics and concepts are crammed to suit themselves. Now that the second wave of the pandemic is striking, economic and policy makers would need a particularly high level of trust in each other – or even a shared understanding of how economic developments should be monitored.

This time, the demand for better discussion is not an empty phrase.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.