rains brought by typhoons like the big concerns with regard to Taiwan’s water supply, write the HS’s Asian correspondent Mari Manninen.

Finally there is something to be gained from climate change.

Taiwan was not hit by a typhoon, or tropical hurricane, last year, and it is probably due to global warming.

Warming creates high-pressure fronts in the upper atmosphere, and this forms, as it were, a protective wall against typhoons around Taiwan, the researcher explained. Chia Hsin-hsing news agency Reuters.

In general, 3-4 typhoons have swept Taiwan each year, averaging 2.5 on average in the last decade. And now a year went by without one equally.

Typhoons are terribly powerful. Hurricanes destroy buildings, causing floods and landslides. People are dying.

The most devastating typhoon in Taiwan recently was Morakot in 2009. It killed nearly 700 people. Villages were left under floods and landslides, houses and roads were washed away.

That’s how you got typhoons, from climate change to the end! Rampage elsewhere!

But what on earth? The Taiwanese long for their typhoons, outright praying for them to rage again in the summer along the lands and seas.

Namely, it has become clear that without typhoons, Taiwan is in trouble. They brought about by the huge amounts of water like the big concerns with regard to the island’s water supply. With even more rainfall declining, Taiwan has the worst drought in half a century.

Reporters stand on television broadcasts on diamond-shaped cracks at dried-up water bottoms. The normal water supply of one million people is now limited. Taps don’t work every day, but households have to get their water from tankers. There are a total of 23 million people in Taiwan.

The industry is ringing, especially the world-important Taiwanese water cancer chip industry. Chips are needed for both smartphones and cars.

Agriculture is suffering, of course. Irrigation authorities recently held a ceremony at the temple of the sea goddess Mazu to get rain.

The forecast is that typhoons will come to Taiwan less frequently in the next few years, but when they do, they will be even more fierce. Perhaps the years of drought and destruction will follow one another.

I am joked that one should start looking at suitable wine-growing benches along the Aura River for purchase. When the air warms up, the vines thrive in Finland as well.

You know, even if you get excellent sparkling wine and a good market, because champagne threatens to visit the world sparingly. The Champagne region of France will soon be too hot to make a good champagne.

After all, Finland can become a better agricultural country as a result of climate change. Still sometimes we walk in hardwood groves instead of coniferous forests. And how nice it is to bask in the heat in summer!

Except that. New pests are arriving to harass agriculture and perhaps insects that are spreading tropical diseases. What happens to familiar animal species when the habitat is upset?

Rainfall is increasing and storms are intensifying. When there are fewer snow winters in the south, we live a gray, rainy everyday life for more and more of the year.

Maybe that wine helps with grief. If the grapes do not mold.