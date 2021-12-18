Columns Christmas carols force the right mood

Christmas carols are close to our hearts because they are almost impossible to avoid.

Ten years ago around this time I was standing at the London Christmas Market in Hyde Park looking at a deer head. Not the right one, but the robotic version. It looked me straight in the eye – at least it felt like it – and sang a song from Wham Last Christmas.

“Last Christmas I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away,” the clumsy robot deer made me go, and I couldn’t stop my laughter.

Although my and Last Christmas It’s been years since I met a deer, I always come back to reminisce about it. At that moment, I think, the ultimate idea of ​​Christmas carols was completely condensed.

Christmas carols are hugely listened to. Nowadays, their popularity is easy to verify just by looking at Spotify lists.

As the month turns into December, traditional hit songs will start to drop off the charts, and the same familiar songs will take over from year to year. The situation is already recognized in record companies: during the Christmas season, it is useless to try to compete with new openings, among other things. Mariah Careyta, Michael Bubléa or against Wham.

The drug culminates, of course, with the Christmas holidays. Last year, the 50 most listened to songs by Finns on Spotify on December 24 were all Christmas carols. Number one: whatever Last Christmas.

Of course, among the most listened to Christmas carols, there are also many even more traditional domestic songs to counterbalance the British and American Christmas frenzy.

We do not usually we can even avoid Christmas carols even if we would. A hit challenge called Whamageddon has been running online for years, trying to avoid Last Christmas from hearing the song.

Equally, some recognize themselves as great friends of Christmas carols. The reason for it can be as simple as good childhood memories, nostalgia.

This is where the charm of Christmas carols lies. They evoke exceptionally strong emotions into music as well, as they come back again and again year after year.

So under Christmas, the easiest thing is to just accept one’s destiny and face the Christmas carols, as I myself encountered a robot deer in London. Recognize that Santa’s hot line and in addition to the declaration of Christmas peace in Turku, the surest way to get into the classical Christmas mood is to make a Christmas song familiar to you from childhood, even if you should listen to it with a little grit.

After Christmas, you can focus on listening to some really good new music again.

The author is the cultural editor of HS.