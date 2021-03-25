Columns Children complained to the European Court of Human Rights about polluting their future – it is up to adults to correct injustice

The world must not be such that children speak but adults do not want a voice to be heard.

World has gained new heroes in the fight against climate change. They come from Portugal and their names are André and Sofia dos Santos Oliveira, Cláudia, Martim and Mariana Duarte and Agostinho and Catarina dos Santos Mota.

Together, they have brought an action against 33 European countries before the European Court of Human Rights at the EIT.

In their lawsuit, the young people claim that states are violating the human rights of children and young people because they have neglected the Paris Climate Agreement and cut their CO2 emissions so slowly that global warming threatens the future of both present and future generations.

European the EIT, which monitors the implementation of the human rights treaty, attaches such importance to the youth action that it decided to examine the action as a matter of urgency and ordered the governments to respond to the Portuguese youth complaint.

One of the respondents is Finland, and in addition to the EU countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia will also be respondents. The response time is until the end of May. Following the countries’ replies, the EIT will decide whether to take the young people’s action to court.

I think it should.

Portuguese the action of young people is a sharply worded declaration of the concern and responsibility they feel for their future.

With their worries, they are not alone. The same fears and anxiety are familiar elsewhere, including in Finland.

In addition to the deep concerns of the action reflects the desire to change things. Children and young people feel a responsibility that the generation of fathers and mothers has been slow and reluctant to bear.

The lawsuit is not just about environmental and climate policy, but also about the children’s right to be heard and, even more importantly, the right to a safe life, as defined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The lawsuit forces adult society to reflect on their relationship with their own children. Right now, the relationship isn’t working as it should, but it’s not too late yet.

As Sofia dos Santos Oliveira, 15, In Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday, March 21 said:

“Our case is cherished. We give decision-makers a new opportunity to consult young people. ”

Actually we should all listen and act as trusted, responsible adults belong.

At least I wouldn’t want to end up in history as one of those fathers who shit on the future of their children.

A viable tomorrow is not too much of a demand, and the future must not be such that children talk but adults don’t want the sound to be heard. There could be a fruitless silence in that world.

A better option is to live and act and, if necessary, also shout together with children and young people.

The author is the head of the sports editorial board.