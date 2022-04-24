Columns Chef writer Julia Child’s most important lesson about food is eternal, and fortunately it will be featured in the new TV series

The grand dame of cooks and TV chefs taught Americans how to make food from decent ingredients, and the instructions in the classic cookbook work for us too, writes cultural journalist Suvi Ahola.

It was maybe the idea born dead begins to look like a new chef and cook Julia Childista (1912-2004)JuliaHBO) while attending a two – month weight management course.

But I could not resist the temptation. American Child by Secrets of French cuisine (1961) appeared in Finland as early as 1968, Kyllikki Villa and Kirsti Rannikon translated, has always been on the bookshelf of my childhood home, and its working, albeit often sprawling, recipes have also been implemented.

For example, we have had kidneys in mustard and parsley sauce and pike rolls, quenelles de brochet.

I got to know Child even better when Nora Ephronin movie Julia & Julia came to theaters in 2009.

It led me to a memoir My Life in Francewhich Child wrote at the age of 90 Paul-son of his spouse’s brother Alex Prud’hommen with.

At the latest, I fell in love with a scrambled and shaky American woman who didn’t fit into any role in conservative white upper-class California as a child, but found her place in post-war France – and later her homeland as well.

It was also adorable that another brave taster of life was found alongside. Paul Child’s job in Paris was to foster cultural relations (and apparently spy on that side), but the couple’s main focus from the beginning was on sensory pleasures such as food.

Tip for publishers: this vivid work should really be translated into Finnish!

Memoirs and the film focuses on how Julia Child attended Cordon Bleu Cooking School and began building her famous cookbook.

The intention was to teach Americans the secrets of French cooking so that they can be made with the products of a supermarket even by a “cook who does not have a domestic helper,” as Child says in the preface to his book.

At the center of the new series, on the other hand, is his very bumpy road to being a TV chef for the whole nation at the beginning.

It is a good illustration of how low-level cooking was generally considered – until viewership figures showed its economic weight.

As well as a movie The TV series are smart, entertaining to watch, and the reason is that the underlying idea in both is a great love of food.

Whether making an omelette, tarte tatin or thyme, Child emphasizes the delicacy of the end result. That’s exactly the essence of cooking: to make life feel like enjoyment, at least when you eat.

And that’s why a sensible and necessary weight management course feels like wood right now.

When not eating dishes during the day or even separately for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but meals 1, 2, 3 and 4.

And each has a certain amount of protein, fat and fiber.