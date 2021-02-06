Curling inside the four walls feels exhausting, but luckily there is already experience with it.

Coronavirus situation is on the edge of a knife, and there may be time for wider restrictions ahead. That would be harsh, but hopefully the last time before the epidemic will facilitate vaccinations.

Curling inside the four walls feels exhausting, but luckily there is already experience with it. Based on the teachings of the spring, I have compiled a checklist for hanging at home corners:

Don’t believe it for yourself, a ten-minute walk around the block replaces normal daily exercise and 13-mile daily commutes by bike. However, if you believe, break the scale.

do not believe an American juiper who on a Youtube video shows how to use a trimmer to cut a sculptural hairpiece with his own hands in just fifteen minutes. However, if you believe, break the mirrors.

Don’t listen your primitive instincts, which, invoking an emergency, encourage you to eat anything remotely reminiscent of food. However, if you are listening, make sure by now that both the scale and the mirrors are broken.

dont be “Effective” and manage food purchases during the Teams meeting. However, if you care, be prepared for headphones to rush a crucial question for your career just as you ask for a warp salmon at the fish counter.

Don’t order extensive apartment renovation if there are two teleworkers, three children and a dog thirsty for the activity around the clock. In addition to the fact that the renovation will limit the much-needed squares, the soundscape of power tools combined with the scent of paint doesn’t really promote creative Flow.

Power Lockdown attire. Yers-acquired sweaters and a one-sleeved sweater are easily attached, but they make it difficult to return to full membership in society when it comes time to meet other people.

Don’t accidentally gets to “take advantage” of the time spent at home on the following things: a tighter cleaning rhythm, getting to know family members, delving into scientific articles, preparing “new” dishes.

Don’t avoid all human contacts. The coronavirus does not lurk in computer networks and does not infect the phone. Sure, you can be a rude hermit, but don’t blame it on an innocent virus.

