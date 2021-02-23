Columns Caught Woman Catch-22: You are either a victim or a criminal yourself

Courts in both Finland and Britain punish women who stand up to their perpetrators.

In theory the law is the same for everyone in both Finland and Britain. But what if it is not in practice? What if a crime committed by a woman is much “worse” than a similar crime committed by a man – and even just because a woman is physically weaker?

Equality of sentences is currently being talked about in Britain. At the heart of the debate is last spring case, in which Anthony Williams brutally strangled his wife.

According to the defense, the man had only suddenly “snapped”. He had been anxious about coronavirus restrictions. The court acquitted the man of murder charges. Instead, he was sentenced to five years in prison for murder. The man is probably half sitting on it.

About domestic violence concerned now ask how this may be right. By comparison, violating coronavirus restrictions can result in a ten-year prison sentence.

“Killing a wife with a bang seems to be less evil,” Labor Party MP Jess Phillips wondered on Twitter.

The murder work has also been compared to the case of Sally Challen. In 2011, Challen received a life sentence for her husband’s murder. Challen had grabbed the hammer after suffering years of violence.

Year before last the sentence was overturned and commuted to a nine-year and four-month death sentence. Challen was released after sitting for nine years.

In Finland many court trials were tested by the Supreme Court in November decision. The woman, who had been beaten by her husband for years, was convicted of attempted murder and exaggeration of emergency protection when she hit her husband twice with a knife.

What was the situation? The man had beaten the family’s children and threatened to kill the woman. However, the Supreme Court held that the wife should have limited the number of strokes or been able to use the knife with less force.

In February, President Sauli Niinistö pardon woman. Belief in the fairness of the system returned even for a moment.

Novel We war heroes introduced the concept of catch-22. It means a circular problem situation: it is madness to embark on a dangerous combat flight, but if the pilot realizes the danger and asks for relief, he is sane and he has to embark.

We, on the other hand, have the catch-22 of a beaten woman: a physically weaker woman can only stop a violent man with aids, or a gun, but if a woman succeeds in this and hurts a man, the woman herself is a criminal.

The author is an HS correspondent in London.