When force alone is not enough, protests resort to original solutions.

Any is not as inventive as a dissatisfied person. This can be verified time and time again in protests against the rulers by the dissatisfied in the world.

Protesters ’nods are often downright joyous, as in recent days in Myanmar, where a military junta seized power in early February.

There are hundreds of thousands or millions of dissatisfied people in Myanmar who do not swallow military power without a mug. Therefore, the city of millions, Yangon, has experienced surprising traffic congestion.

Opponents of the General Junta have stopped their cars in the middle of the street. Then they’ve raised the hood up because – Oops – there’s a fault in the tailgate. By the same token, it has “happened” very often that a small tuk-tuk taxi has blocked traffic by “breaking down” at a critical location.

The purpose of the traffic protests has not only been to attract attention but also to make it more difficult for military vehicles to pass.

In Myanmar even traditional demonstrations have been seen, that is, gatherings of crowds. More peculiar means of protest usually come into play when big demonstrations are too dangerous or otherwise impossible.

There is no harmless protest in Myanmar either. The military junta has imprisoned at least hundreds. Requires civilian courage to raise the hood upright in the middle of the intersection.

A similar phenomenon occurred in Iran in 2009. There, sharp clerical power was opposed at night on the roofs of Tehran’s houses, from which shouts of Allahu Akbar echoed (God is the greatest).

The form of protest was respectably witty. Everyone knew it was a protest, but in an Islamic state, it was hard to start accusing anyone of shouting Islamic praise.

Moreover, the choice was cunning because the exact same method of protest was in use in the late 1970s, when the Mullahs overthrew the Shah dictatorship.

Ingenuity of course, it is most needed in the face of repression. In a democracy, we can easily go to the marketplace to meet without starting a mound of pampers.

The situation is different in some nearby countries. Russia and Belarus can, of course, demonstrate freely, but with the slightest restriction that the protest must not be directed at those in power.

As Uganda’s 1970s tyrant Idi Aminin it is said to have said, “We have freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after words.”

Inventive protest sometimes leads to absurd situations that only underline a demonstrative message.

In the spring of 2019, the memorable rapture was staged by a 22-year-old Kazakh man Aslan Sagutdinov.

Kazakhstan is a Central Asian repressive state. Sagutdinov went to the Uralsk city square and held the A3 in his hand white sign, in which nothing had been written or drawn. He also didn’t shout slogans.

It wasn’t many minutes before several beanies and also a couple of bodysuits in dark civilian clothes popped into the scene. Sagutdinov was arrested.

This absurdity only escalated. Chief of the Uralsk Police Bolatbek Beldibekov explained that the reason for Sagutdinov’s arrest was not a white sign. The reason was reportedly the public assertion that there was no democracy or freedom of speech in Kazakhstan.

If the Kazakh police state had not reacted so officially to Sagutdinov’s white sign, the protest would have remained only in the knowledge of the Ursians. Now, however, it so happened that the video reached On Youtube soon over a hundred thousand views. Many Kazakhs posted pictures with a white sign in their hands.

In Myanmar, In Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, repression is still in force. The same is unfortunate in many other countries.

So is there any use in protesting? Have the protesters achieved anything other than momentary visibility by force or by imaginative individual rapes?

There are benefits, and have achieved. Opponents of injustice may not sustain immediate victories, but they provide a very important driving force for themselves and others: hope.