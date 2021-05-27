Columns Can there be a friend with the boss?

The declining hierarchy and the round-the-clock singing of some bring management and employees closer together.

I have has had over thirty different bosses during my career. For the most part, the subordinate-to-subordinate relationship has been at a good average level. Both have been pleased with the outcome of the work, but neither has left a very large imprint on the other’s life.

Then there are those two bosses who stand out from the crowd that I still think about almost every day.

One of them was very demanding. In return for the terrible nervous pressure and stress, the young journalist had the opportunity to rise professionally to a whole new level – the boss provided valuable training, sent chat gigs to demanding overseas destinations and gave hand-held advice on how to build a source network.

The boss who stood out from that second line became my friend. It all started innocently, but soon a literary discussion led to the loan of the car, and a few years later we realized we were already sharing the same sister’s bed on a joint Baltic trip.

Because the forerunner has the right to direct the employee according to the Employment Contracts Act, our friendship had certainly gone far too far according to all the expert opinions. At the very least, it raised questions: Can the boss give corrective feedback if he’s also a subordinate’s guy? What about a subordinate looking through his fingers at the boss’s blind spots if they are bound together by a similar worldview?

Harvard Business Review according to supervisors and employees, it is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate between proximity and distance. Social media and the shrinking job hierarchies have brought bosses from corner rooms alongside employees. In informal groups on Teams, Slack, and Facebook, the flap might fly around the clock.

So no wonder that American research of the 3,000 employees who participated, 32 percent were the Facebook buddy of their predecessor. 24 percent of them both hung out with their boss and had visited his home.

On their own for me, friendship had a lot of positive effects. At work, I pinched to get better results because I wanted to please my boss.

The difficulties only came to light when I decided to change jobs. Making the decision was painful because leaving felt like a divorce.

