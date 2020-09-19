Upgrade
Columns Can the plight of culture be compared to the fate of a paper mill?

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
in World
The cultural sector is in the wake of the coronavir spring in crisis, and a reduction in subsidies is expected in the future.

­Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Year then Veikkaus announced that it would give up thousands of slot machines, increase the authentication requirement for slot machines and reduce its advertising. These measures are intended to reduce the disadvantages of the game.

This means a reduction in Veikkaus’ gaming revenues of up to ten. It was, of course, a matter of concern in the cultural sector, which is a major beneficiary. In the spring, Veikkaus’ revenues also collapsed when slot machines had been closed for months.

On Wednesday the state stated that it would fully compensate for the decrease in Veikkaus’ revenues in the budget in 2021, but only on a one-off basis.

A sigh of relief got stuck in his throat as the cultural sector is in financial distress. At their worst, theaters make millions in losses by running expensive productions for half-empty audiences.

It is estimated that the value of the music industry as a whole will fall by about a third this year, while the value of live music will fall by about 70%, which means a loss of revenue of at least EUR 200 million.

According to the study, the turnover of companies in the event industry has fallen sharply since March.

At the same time, a reduction in subsidies is expected in the future.

Multi the performing artist has compared the situation to the closure of UPM’s plant and taken it into account. Why does the discipline of the cultural sector not arouse politicians and the masses in the same way?

The paper mill in Kaipola, Jämsä, is one of the largest in Finland. If implemented, the closure will affect a total of about 840 jobs.

There are thousands of workers in the event industry who have been laid off or lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the figure is missing a lot of artists affected by the spring crisis.

Of course, no things can be compared. The closure of the paper mill is a huge, symbolic blow to Finland. It unreasonably affects the people of a small locality.

Musician Jarkko Martikainen said recently in an interview (HS 14.9.) That musicians have not been blessed with so few gifts of intelligence that they have accidentally ended up in an uncertain field.

However, without food, no art is born, and recovery from the crisis is slow.

Once the pandemic is over, I hope that not too many cultural players have already changed industry. Spring insulation if what seemed like we need art and entertainment in our lives.

The author is the head of HS’s cultural editorial office.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

