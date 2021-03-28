Columns British journalist influenced attitudes about women’s roles, but before that she fell in love with a juro officer in Finland

Long-line columnist Katharine Whitehorn lived in Mikkeli for a year in the 1950s.

Early in the year I noticed little news in British newspapers: a reporter Katharine Whitehorn had died at the age of 92 years.

The name wouldn’t have said anything to me if I hadn’t taken a language course in London in 2018 and lived upstairs with another elderly female journalist. Once at breakfast, she said she was leaving for a nursing home to meet her friend with Alzheimer’s, one of the “role models of British women journalists”.

I asked to tell you more.

It turned out that this Katharine Whitehorn had revolutionized both the way women wrote in magazines and the way they were written about them in the early 1960s.

Whitehorn, for example, shuddered at a column in Observer magazine where he wrote, “Have you ever looked for a dirty laundry basket because the cleanest clothes seem to be there?”

So we lived in a time when the women’s movement had just arrived in Britain. Whitehorn’s columns wrote about women’s lives and multiple workloads satirically but truthfully. She declared it was just okay to leave the cleaning to others because the women had more to do than bake and give birth.

Whitehorn wrote popular columns until the 21st century and, even in his retirement years, also spent a few years advising a column in Saga magazine.

Katharine Whitehorn in 2014.­

I got interested So much for Whitehorn that I get his memoir Selective Memory (2007). It deals with a long career, but also the marriage of an alcohol stress writer Gavin Lyallin with.

Whitebook’s early stages provide surprising information: in the summer of 1953, the British Council sent him to Mikkeli as an English teacher! There he was to teach adult groups and organize evenings for the townspeople.

The language barrier was total for a long time – except in the sauna, where even shaggy Finns were encouraged to speak English (albeit using German sentence structures).

“I hadn’t been seen naked by anyone but adults as an adult, but now there were sixteen teachers on the benches. If you weren’t careful, you could reveal whatever, ”Whitehorn writes.

The descriptions of the memoirs about Finland, which has just paid its war compensation, are vivid. Trains are like “Tolstoy’s novels,” homes “beautifully rugged,” with greenery as the only decoration. Everyone has wool socks and a lot of fine liquor is drunk.

I think, Would any of the Mikkeli friends mentioned by Whitehorn still be alive? Lilja Reunanen, Liisi or Alte Harma?

Or remaining anonymous Martti: a married officer with whom Whitehorn had a brief relationship. “He quite reminded Kirk Douglasia, ”This recalls.

The relationship was already over and Whitehorn was leaving Finland when a military ambassador from Mikkeli brought a package from Mart: “There was no message or signature. It was just a knife. ”