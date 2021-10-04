Columns Brexit taught that things can always be a little trickier

The British petrol panic can be followed by a turkey and Brussels sprouts panic over Christmas. Brexit made many everyday tasks even more difficult.

Last at times many friendly souls have asked that how are you doing well there in brexit britain.

It is known about fuel hard pula, but is there enough food? What about playing heating? Are vendace roosters, rye bread and wool socks coming from Finland?

And the most common question of all: What is it really like in Brexit Britain today?

The latest at the question the head starts ringing Pulp Fiction scene in which Vincent (John Travolta) explains to Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) the differences between Europe and the United States:

“But guess what’s funniest in Europe. Small differences. They have exactly the same stuff there as we do here, but everything is a little different. ”

Same with Britain. Brexit Britain has exactly the same stuff as the former EU Britain, but everything is a little different now.

Most often, different means worse or more awkward.

Brexit in the UK as well store shelves groan with staple food and delicacies. Increasingly, however, something is happening that you will not remember seeing before the end of the transitional period for EU separation: there is not exactly the product you want in the trade at the moment.

These are not big things. Sometimes the end is hot water, sometimes seasonal plums, sometimes some other self-evident.

At some point the supply chain has failed. There have not been enough workers somewhere, truck drivers, fruit pickers or factory workers in EU countries, who used to be taken for granted.

Similar The “small difference” has crept into many other everyday aspects of the basic consumer.

Trade is between Britain and the EU, but many things are more difficult. The EU consumer needs to be careful if he is going to shop online on the UK side, and vice versa.

Even sending a standard gift package from Britain to an EU country is now asking for bureaucratic skills. Even the recipient will not be able to get their gift in Finland.

Travel, financial services, cell phone roaming-payments – brexit has made everything a little more sophisticated.

Next, we wonder if Christmas will go smoothly. British Christmas turkeys must be ordered from the Financial Times by From mainland Europe, as British farms’ own production is not enough due to the shortage of Brexit labor.

If the British, already frightened by the shortage of petrol, are hit by a panic of turkey and Brussels sprouts in a grocery store under Christmas, they will be silent on empty shelves at Christmas.

The author is an HS correspondent in London.