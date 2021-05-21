Columns Blind Channel dyed his middle finger red for the same reason Hong Kong people eat pineapple

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese foxes to their state leadership at the fruit counter and memorials, writes Mari Manninen, China correspondent for Helsingin Sanomat.

Hong Kong people are no longer afraid to protest in prison or to make critical statements about China. Instead, they eat pineapple.

In February, mainland China banned imports of pineapples from Taiwan because they reportedly contained harmful substances. The ban was widely seen as a nuisance to Taiwan, which has brought its relations closer to the United States.

In Hong Kong, sales of Taiwanese pineapple immediately bounced more than tenfold. Hong Kong consumers thus demonstrated against China in a new way.

There was another peculiar protest in Hong Kong last week. Foreign domestic workers were again assigned to the covid-19 test, which seemed discriminatory to them. Part of the suit for the test red on, for it had been agreed upon as the color of the protest.

The Chinese are masters at judging their leaders and their limitations between the lines. The most famous case in recent years is Winnie the Pooh, whose pictures are blooming online. Teddy Pooh looks pretty much like a Chinese leader From Xi Jinping. Soon Puh’s images were censored.

I myself would no longer wear a Winnie the Pooh shirt in China. Many black-shirted pedestrians and cyclists will be arrested during the summer near Tiananmen Square in Beijing as the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre approaches. Activists have met to commemorate the event in a black t-shirt.

Former Prime Minister of China (2003-2013) Wen Jiabao wrote in memory of his mother, who died in December, a long essay published in a Macanese newspaper in April. Wen recounted how his teachers were barked and beaten during the Chinese Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.

And then Wen wrote, “I think China should be a fair and just country. The will of the people, humanity and human nature should always be respected, and there must always be a spirit of youth, freedom and struggle. ”

The Chinese read the text as a critique of China’s current spending. It was censored from the Chinese internet.

China’s founder of the food distribution giant Meituan, which was the subject of a cartel investigation Wang Xing recently published a thousand-year-old poem from the Tang Dynasty on social media. Newsletter Chinese phenomena published about it Tero Tähtinen Finnish translation:

The bamboo and silk pages roared by the emperor bright but irrelevant, Hangu-sola and Keltainenjoki unnecessarily protected the residence of the Dragon Patriarch. The ashes of the campfire had not even cooled, when the rebellion had already ignited on the east side of the mountains, for Liu Bang and Xiang Yu hardly cared about the books.

The poem was once written against the emperor who burned books, and is now interpreted as criticizing Xi Jinping. About $ 13 billion of Meituan’s market capitalization instantly melted as investors frightened Wang Xing to be punished.

Of others as the Chinese imagination takes off when freedom of expression is shackled. It is probably human nature.

What did the Finnish band Blind Channel do when they were banned from showing their middle finger on the Eurovision stage? The band members painted their middle fingers red.