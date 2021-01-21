Columns Biden’s first hundred days correct Trump’s ugly traces

Donald Trump left trauma to the U.S.-Europe relationship, but both need each other.

Donald Trumpin the last days under the leadership of the United States were long. The fear that overshadowed the days highlighted the fact that Trump left a historic mark on the United States and world politics. The conquest of Congress was seen. It was asked whether Trump could get the nuclear weapon launch codes out.

Power changed on alert as tens of thousands of soldiers and police monitored Washington. President Joe Biden is facing a critical first hundred days in power. They are loaded with a lot of expectations that Biden cannot meet.

Trumpin was supposed to make America great, but it became sick. The pandemic revealed the depth of the U.S. rupture and also how different ways European countries and American society are constructed. It is about differences in health policy, equality and who helps to overcome crises and what is really believed.

America is mentally, socially and economically broken. The virus collapsed confidence in the American model, and Biden has the questions of life and death in his hands.

The goal is to vaccinate one hundred million Americans in a hundred days. Biden has unveiled a $ 1.9 trillion recovery program. Improving social security and health insurance will make up for a divided America. Biden must dismantle the threat of domestic terror and racism deeply rooted in society.

The United States in foreign policy, the one-man show is over. Biden has put together an experienced team with relationships in Europe. The United States and Europe have four years to build cooperation so that it can withstand the next changes of power. The far right may also come to power in some European countries.

Vice President Kamala Harris has an important role to play. She is a black woman who also has roots in India and it matters. In the Senate, Harris ’vote will be decisive when the power relations between Democrats and Republicans are two years to come.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken has been working with Biden for a long time. New Security Policy Adviser Jake Sullivan was involved in paving the way for a nuclear non-proliferation treaty in Iran, which should be useful in bringing the treaty back together. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is a veteran of African politics.

Biden’s team cleans up Trump’s footsteps. The United States is returning to its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement and to funding the World Health Organization (WHO). In Afghanistan, Trump began the withdrawal of American troops, and will soon outline the continuation of the operation. In two weeks’ time, the New Start nuclear deal will expire, and the deal must be put in order with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Other arms control negotiations are then a more difficult tick.

Europe expects a lot from Biden, but so does Biden from Europe. When the United States returns to its leadership role, it wants spectacular expressions of gratitude. In China policy, the United States demands European support.

Trumpin time was left behind. The pandemic only highlights China and Asia time.

Without the years wasted by Trump, the United States and Europe would certainly be more prepared and stronger to respond to China’s rise and also to the new threat it poses.

In the future, the United States will reflect everything – including cooperation with Europe – on how anything affects China. China is the number one issue for the United States and will inevitably be important for Europe as well.

However, the Trump season left trauma. That is why the EU must also play its part in the triangle of power between China, the United States and Europe.

The United States and Europe share the same challenges: to get back on their feet from a pandemic, to keep democracy under attack, to curb climate change and to counter the temptation of authoritarian leaders. Europe needs the United States.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.