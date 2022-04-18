Columns Beneath the Pacific surface of the Chinese, there are great emotions waiting to ignite

At the time of the Shanghai corona lock, it has been seen how the surface of the Chinese could break in an instant.

Why Chinese leaders are afraid of their people? I have often asked that.

So incomprehensibly strictly guarding the Chinese people. The world is wondering about China’s military growth, but the country’s internal security budget is apparently bigger than the external one.

There are guards, cameras and listening ears everywhere, in both digital and real life.

I have heard many speculations about the fear. The authoritarian system is inherently paranoid. It fears liberal ideas will undermine China’s unity. There are many in the Communist Party leading the country who dislike Xi Jinping’s monotony and the party’s purges.

It has also been speculated that there will be greater threats to the economy than are generally known – and the people will not swallow without mumbling the difficulties. Business people are hampered by economic rigidity, scientists lack freedom. Educated young people are dissatisfied with their stagnant standard of living.

Now Numerous videos have been seen during the Shanghai coronation in which city dwellers protest vehemently due to food shortages.

Demonstrations are not uncommon in China – there are hundreds of them a day across the country – but I would not have imagined wealthy Shanghai people going to rumble easily. Demonstrations in China are rapidly getting into trouble.

I suddenly remembered how I accidentally raised a small uprising in China. My friend and I were on the full tourist bus as the only foreigners when the guide announced that we would go past the program for a couple of hours at the amusement park. I knew the guide would get money for a side trip, but our main trip would suffer.

Everyone would mutter when asked that it was okay. Only we Finns said out loud that the pull would not drag. And when we opened our mouths, soon everyone on the bus shouted against the guide.

Dissatisfaction needed only a small spark.

I remembered also my foreign acquaintance studying at a Chinese university. He plays for his football on a football team assembled for fun. Except that for the Chinese, the fun is far from the game. When a team loses a match, many of the players – college students – cry inconsolably.

I have added a new item to the list of conjectures. Perhaps the Chinese leadership knows that the calm surface of the people is surprisingly thin. Below lurks big emotions waiting to break out.

