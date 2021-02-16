Columns Behind the door came a murderer, and no one’s life was the same: the series My Family Secrets, which revealed Krista Kosonen’s background, washes away all the invented thrillers

The series My Family Secrets would be an interesting history lesson, but at the same time it is an exciting and entertaining package – that is, a dozen for an entertainment program, writes Mari Koppinen.

Entertainment program which is not only entertaining but also enlightening and shockingly exciting. One that feels like a well-scripted thriller squeezing the edges of the couch in white.

Yes, such a program has now been obtained. MTV3’s new series My family’s salad is a bullseye.

And it didn’t require pyrotechnics, special effects, pre-laughing, forced crying, a team of screenwriters scorching in the pain of creativity, and not even Mikko Leppilampea to date. (Well okay, Marja Hintikka Yes, it hosts every other entertainment program today, this one as well.)

My family’s salad has demanded above all a lived life, with all its rubbish. And that’s where we Finns are talented.

British format based series reveals the family stories of famous people. The series has been revealed in the media beforehand almost everything essential: including that Jukka Jalosen blue blood is found in the background, Hjallis Harkimon roots lead to urban policy and that Pete Parkkosen grandfather was a high-class beguine musician.

Yesterday, on Monday, the first episode of the series was shown on television, in which the actor was sought for answers to his grandparents’ lives. To Krista Kosose. This excitement play has already been revealed in the magazines, but if you yourself are not aware of the content of the episode, then don’t read any further, but look at the episode. It’s worth it.

Thriller the episode was, but it would also have been a super-interesting lesson in history. We learned about the smallpox epidemic that spread in Finland in 1929, the status of women in the early 20th century, the training of prison guards, front-line entertainment tours, a ban on wartime dancing, various corners of Finland – and so on.

Above all, the episode revealed something quite universal.

Why, for example, does it seem to be organized in such a way that previous generations have the same interest and tendency in their tism as those of subsequent generations? Kosonen’s grandmother danced, grandfather starred. The Savonlinna Theater encountered. It was difficult to avoid the movement when Kosone was shown his grandfather in the role of an assistant in a Finnish film.

And just at the beginning of the episode, the actor had gone on to claim that there are no artistic tendencies in their family. No! LadDad sang in ten choirs.

The preceding the knees have left us not only genes but also the identity and behaviors of the whitish. How we view life, work, education, art. Can we talk about feelings and show love to loved ones?

And in real life, it really doesn’t always go the way it was thought. An evil epidemic can come and leave its mark. There can be a murderer behind the door, and it only leaves its mark.

But as Krista Kosonen says so wisely: Everything happens in life. What matters is how you approach it.