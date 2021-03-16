Columns Attempts to influence foreign powers are destabilizing Germany

Germany is a major target for Russia’s disinformation influence, and right-wing populists are building a close relationship with Russia.

In February foreign minister Pekka Haaviston During his visit to St. Petersburg, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rebuked surprisingly, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was not present throughout the meeting.

The meeting focused on the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia. Lavrov blamed Merkel for poor EU-Russia relations. Lavrov blamed Merkel probably because the relationship between Germany and Russia has deteriorated rapidly. The old special relationship has cooled.

It was announced last week EU report, according to which no other EU country is subject to as much disinformation from Russia as Germany. Since 2015, more than 700 cases concerning Germany have been collected in the EU vs. Disinfo database.

Merkel will soon leave its place in politics, and a new government will be formed in Germany after the September elections.

The Alternative to Germany (AfD), a right-wing opposition party that draws its strength from Merkel’s opposition, has built a close relationship with Russia. The atmosphere between AfD and Russia looks downright Finnish.

AfD politicians often visit Russia. Last week, an MP for the AfD Alice Weidel visited in the Duma. The purpose of the trip was to “normalize” the relationship between Russia and Germany. According to Weidel, AfD’s goal is to end sanctions against Russia. In December, an AfD representative Tino Chrupalla visited Lavrov.

Coincidentally, it is Weidel who has received a fine of hundreds of thousands of euros from the German Bundestag administration for receiving illegally taken election money anonymously. The solution is still in the hands of the courts.

What What exactly does the cooperation between AfD and Russia include? AfD itself anonymously distributes financial support to the promoters of its message, he said I interviewed former right-wing influencer Lisa Licentia in February. Russia’s goal is to bring instability to the EU.

There are now other examples of close relations with non-democratic states in German politics. Member of the CDU Axel Fischer a corruption investigation was recently launched. His office and home have already been investigated due to suspected corruption in Azerbaijan.

The CDU is on Sunday state election defeat after a deep crisis. Support for AfD is also declining. On the positive side, things have come to light and are being investigated by the authorities. In Germany, however, many suspect that only the tip of the iceberg is visible.

The author is HS’s Berlin correspondent.