Columns At the first jazz gig after the pandemic set in, the reporter realized what he had been missing all these months.

Tense.

A bit like going on a date for a long time. I was going to a jazz gig for the first time after the corona.

It was Hietsu is Happening held last Wednesday! concert series gig number 21 at Hietanimen Paviljong. The sun was shining, the water was shimmering and the children were fumbling with sand. Perfect for a summer evening listening to free jazz on the beach.

Bunting paid 15 euros, except for MPs and regional authorities. The price for them was 87.93 euros.

No MPs were present. Except Reino Laine, which is indeed a former Member of Parliament. He played drums. Saxophones played Mikko Innanen, double bass Antti Lötjönen and guitar Markus Pesonen.

All four looked fit and hilarious. It was comforting. After all, they are among the freelance musicians who have been pulled the hardest by the corona crisis.

The regional authorities were also not visible. Instead, many familiar faces, jazz diggers, came to the scene. I realized I missed them.

The crowd eventually came in so much that only more chairs always had to be carried on the sand. The fear that people would stay in their homes forever to weave Icelandic sweaters, bake root breads and stare at TV series proved futile.

The call started suddenly. It sounded like chaos at first, but then improvisation began to stand out for its own coherence. It was as if there was a telepathic connection between the callers.

The musicians dedicated the first song to a recently deceased friend. And we all felt sad. The other was dedicated to a disappointed football fan on the beach, and we shared his annoyance. A child ran to the scene, who was left to watch the hustle and bustle in wonder. Maybe it seemed like he was playing.

The sun warmed up so that Lötjönen had to start twisting the bass tuning pins in the middle of everything. “Are you tuning in,” Innanen asked. “Not usually,” Lötjönen replied, and the audience roared.

This is what Innanen said he missed. “When you come up with a joke at a streaming concert, no one laughs,” he said.

Last the song was dedicated to all of us who are still alive.

That’s when I realized what I had been missing all these months. You can go to the gig alone, but you never leave alone.

Reino Laine (left), Antti Lötjönen, Markus Pesonen and Mikko Innanen performed on Wednesday at Hietaniemi beach.

The author is a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat.